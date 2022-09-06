WidePoint to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2022

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, with hybrid and in-person one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gatewayir.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Corporation, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714841/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-24th-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference-on-September-14-2022



