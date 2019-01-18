Wide World of eSports: Cash Bowyer races, Heat Pro League qualifications, and Dale Jr.s iRacing Series team

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Qualifications End

Thousands of eSports racers competed for 100 spots after a grueling 36-day qualification period, hopeful to catch the eye of a NASCAR race team. The top 100 players from the eNASCAR Heat Pro League qualifications will move on to the Showcase races — special races designated for drivers to impress real NASCAR teams looking to select their drivers — ultimately leading up to a live draft in March.

Racers put it all on the line.

With qualifications in the rearview mirror, the statistical top drivers — 50 from each console — will be vetted and interviewed in the coming weeks leading up to the Showcase races. Much like real racing, teams will judge drivers based on concepts beyond numbers alone, like social media presence and “intangibles.”

Beyond the Showcase races, NASCAR teams participating in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League will use driver performance data, results and observations from Showcase races, and their own independent research to identify which gamers to draft to represent their teams.

Just wanted to drop a note to all that have competed. Whatever class you ended up in night over night. You all made these last 36 days very special. I hope whatever happens that you will support the league and your fellow drivers as they go forward. Godspeed. #eNASCARHeat pic.twitter.com/mOaK12bk6b — Scott Cole (@ScottColeShow) January 15, 2019

The latest episode of eNASCAR Heat Pro League‘s web video series showcased some of the top competitors and expectations for their paths to a ride in the series.

🔥 Qualifying for the #eNASCARHeat Pro League may be over, but there's more racing to come! Hear @ScottColeShow's Top 10 Drivers and draft details in this week's episode. (Full video: https://t.co/QM1qgaOwqb) pic.twitter.com/DZZAsFePi4 — 704Games NASCAR Heat (@704NASCARHeat) January 17, 2019

704 Games staff recently met with NASCAR teams to explain the draft process and what to look for in their drivers.

At the @NASCAR R&D Center about to present to 80+ people from the teams and entire sport involved in the #eNASCARHeat Pro League to go over the draft and inaugural season. This is the start of something amazing! @704NASCARHeat pic.twitter.com/RFcanigBXi — Ed Martin (@EdMartin704) January 18, 2019

Can't thank @ScottColeShow enough for making it in his top 10 🤯, so thankful for this opportunity from @704NASCARHeat and everyone involved it truly does mean a lot to all of us 👍 and certainly couldn't of done it without the guys from @Impactracingle1. #eNascarHeat — Tj McGowan (@bags3056) January 17, 2019

Ranked #5 overall between PS4 and Xbox, just an honor to be on this list with some of the best drivers on this game. Looking forward to the draft and what‘s to come! #eNASCARHeat https://t.co/zfU2orlpA9 — Justin Brooks (@j_brooks92) January 18, 2019

Starting Them Young

At four years old, it‘s a little tough for Cash Bowyer to reach the pedals on a race car (or a virtual car) — but that‘s OK. Clint Bowyer‘s classic ingenuity to the rescue!

Couldn‘t reach the gas on the @iRacing. Fixed him right up!!! Doesn‘t do bad for 4 yr old. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6cAa7FXITa — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) January 14, 2019

It probably won‘t be long until Cash is turning laps with Dad‘s teammates Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer.

Race night with some buddies on the @_RLAPS rigs. Right now we got @ColeCuster and @marissaa_cooper‘s brother Chris ripping around Dega. waiting on “Mr. @iRacing” @TyMajeski to show up. pic.twitter.com/hBYowWWI2F — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) January 7, 2019

New Teams Join eNASCAR PEAK iRacing Series

On the PC gaming side, iRacing announced new plans ahead of the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series — official NASCAR teams and high-profile eSports teams will join the series in 2019.

Among the new teams are JR Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Wood Brothers Racing, and Clint Bowyer Racing, along with eSports outfits Williams Esports, Richmond Raceway Esports, G2 Esports, FlipSid3 Tactics, and Team Renegades.

New to the series, a live draft of eligible drivers will take place on January 30. The 2019 season — the 10th of the series — also features an expanded prize pool of $100,000 and the appointment of NASCAR‘s Jusan Hamilton as Series Director.

Really excited to be a part of this. Nothing, and I do mean NOTHING, comes close to the realism and real-world whatever you call it as iRacing does. And that‘s a fact. https://t.co/x34JAZQS0L — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) January 17, 2019

iRacing Paint Schemes of the Week

With Jimmie Johnson‘s new paint scheme unveiled this week, iRacing painter Dustin Winegardner wasted no time creating the virtual version of the No. 48‘s new colors.

Jordan Ashelin created a throwback design of Joe Nemechek‘s car from the late ‘90s, which looks sharp on a modern-day Camaro ZL1.

NASCAR Heat 3 Clip of the Week

It doesn‘t get much closer than this. While there was certainly some luck involved in threading the needle, we‘ve got to give some credit to the driver to make it through unscathed.

iRacing Video of the Week

Marcos Ambrose — yes, that Marcos Ambrose — has started offering iRacing driving advice in a new video series.

It‘s impressive to listen to the two-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winner explain in great technical depth how the car behaves at an oval, and just how much that information translates to iRacing.