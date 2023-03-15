Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves Chiefs, agrees to 3-year deal with Patriots

The Chiefs are suddenly in the market for a wide receiver.

According to multiple reports, JuJu Smith-Schuster agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with the New England Patriots.

Shortly after the news broke, Smith-Schuster took to social media to announce he was leaving for the Patriots.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England!” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!”

He then took a moment to thank the Chiefs in separate tweet.

“Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life,” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me.”

Smith-Schuster, who joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2022, totaled 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season. His production contributed to Chiefs finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record en route to winning Super Bowl LVII.

Throughout the 2022 regular season, the 26-year-old Smith-Schuster publicly stated his desire to remain in Kansas City.

He repeated the stance in the days leading to the Super Bowl.

“Kansas City is a priority,” Smith-Schuster told The Star then. “They gave me an opportunity and I took an opportunity on them, and it worked out. So, I’d love to stay here.”

With Smith-Schuster’s departure, the Chiefs now have work to do at the wide receiver position.

Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are set to test the market as unrestricted free agents. If either player does not return to Kansas City, the Chiefs would have just Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore as the remaining wide receivers from last season’s 53-player roster.

The Chiefs could choose to address the position group either in free agency or through the 2023 NFL Draft.