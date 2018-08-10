Wide receiver Demetris Robertson granted NCAA waiver, can play immediately for Georgia this season

Former Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson, who transferred to Georgia last month, has been granted a NCAA waiver and is eligible to play for the Bulldogs immediately this season. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When former Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson — a former top-10 recruit — announced he was transferring to Georgia last month, the plan was to have him sit out for the 2018 season, per NCAA transfer rules.

On Friday, though, the Bulldogs caught a break.

Robertson had a waiver granted by the NCAA on Friday, making him eligible to play immediately this season, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

NEWS: Demetris Robertson has had his waiver request to play in 2018 granted by the NCAA, according to a source. Georgia just got another weapon for his offense. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) August 10, 2018





Robertson had an impressive freshman campaign in 2016, when he grabbed 50 receptions for 767 yards — both breaking freshman program records — and seven touchdowns. Robertson played in only two games last season before he underwent season-ending surgery for a “lower body injury.” He was granted a medical redshirt last season.

The 21-year-old announced his decision to transfer in June via a YouTube video, citing “personal matters.”

