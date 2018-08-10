Wide receiver Demetris Robertson granted NCAA waiver, can play immediately for Georgia this season

Yahoo Sports
Former Cal wide receiver <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/ncaaf/players/267768/" data-ylk="slk:Demetris Robertson">Demetris Robertson</a>, who transferred to Georgia last month, has been granted a NCAA waiver and is eligible to play for the Bulldogs immediately this season. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Former Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson, who transferred to Georgia last month, has been granted a NCAA waiver and is eligible to play for the Bulldogs immediately this season. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When former Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson — a former top-10 recruit — announced he was transferring to Georgia last month, the plan was to have him sit out for the 2018 season, per NCAA transfer rules.

On Friday, though, the Bulldogs caught a break.

Robertson had a waiver granted by the NCAA on Friday, making him eligible to play immediately this season, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.


Robertson had an impressive freshman campaign in 2016, when he grabbed 50 receptions for 767 yards — both breaking freshman program records — and seven touchdowns. Robertson played in only two games last season before he underwent season-ending surgery for a “lower body injury.” He was granted a medical redshirt last season.

The 21-year-old announced his decision to transfer in June via a YouTube video, citing “personal matters.”

More from Yahoo Sports:
Eric Adelson: 4 Jaguars skip anthem, offer more questions than answers
Yahoo Sports’ Premier League XI predictions
King Felix demoted to Mariners’ bullpen
Pete Thamel: Will Lane Kiffin be a Power Five head coach again?

What to Read Next