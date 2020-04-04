Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event
Wickens, who hasn’t raced a car since his career was put on hold by a huge shunt at Pocono Raceway in August 2018, tweeted out his thanks along with footage of him piloting a simulator that uses hand controls for throttle and brakes.
I’m getting back into a race car...virtually! Tmrw 2:30 EST @IndyCar @iRacing challenge! I can’t thank these guys enough for helping me get everything sorted. @SimCraft @sparco_official @arrowmclarensp Arrow Electronics @aero_paint @maxpapis #simcraft #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/v8vCFnRWQZ
— Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) April 4, 2020
Wickens will run a Lucas Oil bedecked Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet entry along with the drivers who he advises, team newcomers Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew, the latter of whom finished fifth in last week’s race at a virtual Watkins Glen.
This Barber race, being held on the same weekend that the NTT IndyCar Series was supposed to visit the Alabama road course in the original 2020 schedule, will be 45 laps.
Also on the grid will be Scott Dixon in a third Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, after missing last week’s event, while Jack Harvey will pilot the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, and Ed Carpenter will enter a second ECR car driving the #21 that in real life will be raced by Rinus VeeKay this year. Carpenter hasn’t raced on a road course since becoming an oval specialist at the end of 2013.
James Hinchcliffe will steer a sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda, as was the intention last week until a system error bounced him off the grid.
All being well, there will be 29 starters for the race which is being shown on NBCSN at 2.30pm ET.
As per last week, Ryan Hunter-Reay will be replaced by Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood in the #28 Andretti Autosport-Honda, Scott Speed will again sub for Marco Andretti in the #98 Andretti-Herta entry, while Sebastien Bourdais remains in Charlie Kimball’s Tresiba-backed A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy.
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson continues as an IndyCar iRacing Challenge invitee, while Scott McLaughlin will again drive the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet.
Last week’s race was won by Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Ganassi’s Felix Rosenqvist and Penske’s Will Power.
1
Josef Newgarden
Hitachi Team Penske
Team Penske-Chevrolet
2
Scott McLaughlin
Shell V-Power Team Penske
Team Penske-Chevrolet
4
Sebastien Bourdais
Tresiba
A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5
Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP
Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
6
Robert Wickens
Arrow McLaren SP
Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
7
Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP
Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8
Marcus Ericsson
Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9
Scott Dixon
PNC Bank
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10
Felix Rosenqvist
NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11
Kyle Kaiser
Juncos Racing
Juncos Racing-Chevrolet
12
Will Power
Verizon Team Penske
Team Penske-Chevrolet
14
Tony Kanaan
ABC Supply
A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
15
Graham Rahal
United Rentals
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18
Santino Ferrucci
SealMaster
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20
Conor Daly
U.S. Air Force
Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21
Ed Carpenter
Ed Carpenter Racing
Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
22
Simon Pagenaud
Menards Team Penske
Team Penske-Chevrolet
24
Sage Karam
DRR Wix Filters
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
26
Zach Veach
Gainbridge
Andretti Autosport-Honda
27
Alexander Rossi
AutoNation/NAPA Auto Parts
Andretti Autosport-Honda
28
Kyle Kirkwood
DHL
Andretti Autosport-Honda
29
James Hinchcliffe
Genesys
Andretti Autosport-Honda
41
Dalton Kellett
K-Line Insulators
A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
48
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson Racing
IiR provisional entry-Chevrolet
55
Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda
59
Felipe Nasr
Gallagher Carlin
Carlin-Chevrolet
60
Jack Harvey
AutoNation/Sirius XM
Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
88
Colton Herta
Capstone
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
98
Scott Speed
U.S. Concrete/Curb
Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian-Honda