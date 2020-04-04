Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event

David Malsher-Lopez
motorsport.com

Wickens, who hasn’t raced a car since his career was put on hold by a huge shunt at Pocono Raceway in August 2018, tweeted out his thanks along with footage of him piloting a simulator that uses hand controls for throttle and brakes. 

Wickens will run a Lucas Oil bedecked Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet entry along with the drivers who he advises, team newcomers Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew, the latter of whom finished fifth in last week’s race at a virtual Watkins Glen.

This Barber race, being held on the same weekend that the NTT IndyCar Series was supposed to visit the Alabama road course in the original 2020 schedule, will be 45 laps.

Also on the grid will be Scott Dixon in a third Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, after missing last week’s event, while Jack Harvey will pilot the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, and Ed Carpenter will enter a second ECR car driving the #21 that in real life will be raced by Rinus VeeKay this year. Carpenter hasn’t raced on a road course since becoming an oval specialist at the end of 2013.

James Hinchcliffe will steer a sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda, as was the intention last week until a system error bounced him off the grid.

All being well, there will be 29 starters for the race which is being shown on NBCSN at 2.30pm ET.

As per last week, Ryan Hunter-Reay will be replaced by Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood in the #28 Andretti Autosport-Honda, Scott Speed will again sub for Marco Andretti in the #98 Andretti-Herta entry, while Sebastien Bourdais remains in Charlie Kimball’s Tresiba-backed A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson continues as an IndyCar iRacing Challenge invitee, while Scott McLaughlin will again drive the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Last week’s race was won by Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Ganassi’s Felix Rosenqvist and Penske’s Will Power.

1

Josef Newgarden

Hitachi Team Penske

Team Penske-Chevrolet

2

Scott McLaughlin

Shell V-Power Team Penske

Team Penske-Chevrolet

4

Sebastien Bourdais

Tresiba

A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet

5

Patricio O'Ward

Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

6

Robert Wickens

Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

7

Oliver Askew

Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

8

Marcus Ericsson

Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

9

Scott Dixon

PNC Bank

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

10

Felix Rosenqvist

NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

11

Kyle Kaiser

Juncos Racing

Juncos Racing-Chevrolet

12

Will Power

Verizon Team Penske

Team Penske-Chevrolet

14

Tony Kanaan

ABC Supply

A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

15

Graham Rahal

United Rentals

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

18

Santino Ferrucci

SealMaster

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda

20

Conor Daly

U.S. Air Force

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

21

Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

22

Simon Pagenaud

Menards Team Penske

Team Penske-Chevrolet

24

Sage Karam

DRR Wix Filters

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet

26

Zach Veach

Gainbridge

Andretti Autosport-Honda

27

Alexander Rossi

AutoNation/NAPA Auto Parts

Andretti Autosport-Honda

28

Kyle Kirkwood

DHL

Andretti Autosport-Honda

29

James Hinchcliffe

Genesys

Andretti Autosport-Honda

41

Dalton Kellett

K-Line Insulators

A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet

48

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson Racing

IiR provisional entry-Chevrolet

55

Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda

59

Felipe Nasr

Gallagher Carlin

Carlin-Chevrolet

60

Jack Harvey

AutoNation/Sirius XM

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

88

Colton Herta

Capstone

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda

98

Scott Speed

U.S. Concrete/Curb

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian-Honda

