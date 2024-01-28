‘Wicked’ Musical Adaptation Wraps Filming: Ariana Grande & Director Jon M. Chu Share Emotional Messages

The Wicked movie musical has wrapped principal photography and Ariana Grande is marking the moment by sharing her gratitude.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the “Yes, And?” singer acknowledged the crew behind the film after principal photography was completed.

“This was a wildly large production with so many brilliant human beings who worked so, so hard in every department,” she wrote. “Every single person that worked on these films was not only the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe … kind and thoughtful and inspired every day as if it were always the first.”

Grande is set to play Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, which was broken into two parts with the first part set to be released Nov. 27 of this year.

“How something so much bigger than all of us could feel so intimate and small and warm is beyond me but it starts from the top,” Grande continued. “You made it so [Jon M. Chu]. I have so many stories that I can’t wait to share but for now, my heart sincerely, physically aches that I will not be sharing ever yday with this crew anymore. Thank you for your brilliance and the many hand \holds and hugs along the way.”

The director also shared a post on Instagram to thank everyone involved in the production.

“Then close your eyes. Tap your heels together 3 times and think to yourself…,” Chu captioned the post with the main photo of the silhouettes of Elphaba and Glinda.

“Thank you to the massive crew and cast and [Universal Pictures] for supporting the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed,” Chu added. “We built real Munchkinland! A multi-level Shiz University Campus! I walked and shopped in a real Emerald City and met the actual Wizard head that moved in realtime!!”

Chu also thanked the cast of the musical for their “insane LIVE vocals,” which includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Faye Dunaway, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle and Aaron Teoh.

“Most of the year my jaw has been on the floor and heart in the clouds,” Chu continued. “Cameras began rolling here in London in November of 2022, and now, in January 2024, our principal photography is officially wrapped. Whew. Exhale. Closing my eyes. And click. Click. Click.”

Following the release of the first part of the film later this year, Wicked Part Two has been set for release on Nov. 26, 2025.

