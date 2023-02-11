Wichita Wings knock off top MASL 2 team to draw level in indoor soccer league standings

In a showdown between the top two teams in the division, the Wichita Wings prevailed in a 7-5 win over the Amarillo Bombers at Hartman Arena on Friday night.

Wichita improved to 5-2 on the season and pulled level in the loss column with Amarillo (6-2) on top of the Midwest standings in Major Arena Soccer League 2. The Wings also exacted revenge on the Bombers, the team that handed them their only two losses of the season by a combined three goals.

Jared Robbins, a hulking 6-foot-4 graduate from McPherson College, scored a hat trick with all three goals coming when the Wings scored five unanswered to grab control of the game.

Bransyn Felty, a Buhler native, and Max Shea, a Wichita native who played for Maize and Newman, netted two early goals to give Wichita a 2-0 lead in the first period. But Amarillo, which won the first two meetings by scores of 10-9 and 9-7, pulled back in front with four straight goals to establish a 4-2 lead.

That’s when Robbins came alive, scoring two straight goals to tie the score before halftime with the second goal coming on a back-post tap-in after Wichita native David Lucio threaded the needle with a pass.

Kieran Laking finished the go-ahead goal following a Felty shot for the only goal in the third quarter, then Shea scored and Felty assisted for a 6-4 lead ... and Robbins finished off his hat trick during a power play with another Lucio assist for a 7-4 lead at 7:26 in the fourth quarter.

The Wings have five remaining games in their regular season with their last home game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, against the New Mexico Runners.