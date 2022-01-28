What to do in Wichita this weekend: Gawk at RVs, see a concert, laugh at Jeff Dunham

It’s the final weekend of January, and if you want to get out of the house, you can fantasize about hitting the road in a luxury RV at the RV show, see Jeff Dunham at Intrust Bank Arena, celebrate Kansas Day or take in a play or concert.

Here are some of the fun activities happening in Wichita this weekend:

RV show

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Century II Expo Hall, 225 W. Douglas

The Greater Kansas RV Show will return to the Century II Expo Hall this weekend. Dealers from across Kansas will have several different styles of RVs and campers available for purchase. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $8 for ages 14 and up, and children 13 or under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at wichitatix.com or in the Expo Hall Box Office until 30 minutes before the show ends each day.

Jeff Dunham and friends

7 p.m. Friday, Intrust bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Wichita on Friday as a part of his international tour “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” Dunham will be joined by his band of puppets: Peanut, Walter, Jose, Jalapeno, Bubba J., Achmed the Dead, and a new puppet named Url. The show is at 7 p.m. but the doors will open at 6 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets are $49.50 and can be purchased at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or at the Select-A-Seat box office inside Intrust Bank Arena.

Alcohol-free show at Cotillion

7 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

The owners of The Cotillion are trying something new this weekend. They’re putting on a concert on Friday where no alcohol will be served. The concert, which will feature five local bands including headliners The Cavves, is intended as a way for people in recovery or people who don’t want to be around alcohol to have a night out. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Celebrate Kansas Day

Saturday, Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main, and Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. North

Wichita will have a couple of chances to celebrate Kansas’ 161st birthday, which is on Saturday. One will be a virtual event put on by the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, which will celebrate Kansas in song at 2 p.m. on Saturday with a long list of musicians, including Stu Stuart and Orin Friesen. People can watch the program on the screen at the Museum’s DeVore Auditorium or watch it live online. Those who want to attend in person must make reservations at tours@wichitahistory.org or by calling 316-265-9314. They also can sign up to watch at www.wichitahistory.org. The other celebration will be at the Great Plains Nature Center, which is putting on a free Kansas Day open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will allow people to see the center and learn what it will be offering the rest of the year.

Viola quintets

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Wiedemann Hall, Wichita State University

As a part of a Faculty Artist series, Wichita State University’s string faculty members Tim Jones, Catherine Consiglio and Leonid Shukaev along with Emporia state violin professor Ramiro Miranda and Luther College viola professor Spencer Martin will put on an evening of viola quintets. They will perform pieces like the Mozart C Major Viola Quintet and the Brahms G Major Viola Quintet. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at WSU’s Wiedemann Hall. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, military and WSU faculty. Student and children tickets are $6. Tickets can be purchased at wichita.universitytickets.com.

‘Calamity Town’ at Friends

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sebits Auditorium inside Riney Fine Arts Building, Friends University, 2100 W. University

Friends University Theatre is putting on a production of “Calamity Town,” the whodunit play written by Frederick Dannay and Manfred B. Lee. The play follows the protagonist, Ellery Queen, as she attempts to find a potential killer in her New England town. The play will feature 12 Friends University actors in 21 different roles. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sebits Auditorium in the Riney Fine Arts Building at Friends. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at friends.edu/fineartstickets or by calling 316-295-5677.

Musical Bingo

7 p.m. Saturday, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas Ave.

Crown Uptown Theatre is once again working with Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary to put on a Singalong Bingo fundraiser. Singalong Bingo lets participants test out their music knowledge in 10 different musical categories. Players do not get penalized for not knowing the song, but the sooner they name the song, the sooner they can call out Bingo. The fundraiser is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. A $20 ticket allows players to participate in all 10 games. Additional game bundles and blackout cards also can be purchased at the door. Spots are limited, so reserving in advance at crownuptown.com is encouraged.

