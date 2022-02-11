What to do in Wichita this weekend: Balloon experience, dinosaurs and lots of hair metal

If you’re looking for fun things to do with your Valentine this weekend, Wichita has several offbeat options.

You could hang out at a “balloon experience” and take selfies. You could go to two separate hairband tribute concerts. You could even take in a show by the famous Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

Here’s a guide to some of the fun events happening:

Lala Loona balloon experience

Wednesdays through Sundays through February, 1800 N. Rock Road, Bradley Fair

Love of Character, the party supply and paper store at 3200 E. Douglas, is putting on a month-long event called Lala Loona, which is an “immersive balloon experience” set up during February at 1800 N. Rock Road — in the former Pier 1 Imports space at Bradley Fair. It features 12 themed rooms filled with balloons that provide ideal picture-taking backdrops, and it takes about 45 minutes to go through it. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through February. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. The venue is also putting on a Galentine’s party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday (tickets are $30 to $50) and a Valentine Night Out Party on Monday (tickets are $30.) For more information and tickets, visit www.loveofcharacter.com/lala-loona/

Deuce Bigalow in town

7 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Comedian Rob Schneider, who earned fame on “Saturday Night Live” then starred in movies like “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Hot Chick,” is bringing his “I Have Issues” stand up tour to Wichita this weekend. Schneider, who now co-stars in Netflix’s “Home Team” with Kevin James, will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are $35-$45 and are available at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or by visiting the Select-a-Seat outlet inside Intrust Bank Arena.

Return of the Globetrotters

7 p.m. Friday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

The Harlem Globetrotters, who were last in Wichita in August, are making their 2022 visit on Friday. The players are bringing their “Spread Game Tour,” which is described as part streetball, part interactive family entertainment. They’ll appear at 7 p.m. on Friday at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets are $20 to $105 at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or by visiting the Select-a-Seat outlet inside Intrust Bank Arena.

Dinosaur Adventure

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Century II Expo Hall, 225 W. Douglas

If you have young dino fans in your family, you’ll want to check out the touring show “Dinosaur Adventure,” which is coming to the Century II Expo Hall on Saturday and Sunday. The show features 80 realistic, full-sized dinosaurs that move and roar, and it also includes a baby dinosaur meet-and-greet, dinosaur rides, fossil crafting, obstacle courses and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for children, $23 for adults 13 and older. They’re available at www.dinosauradventure.com/events/

Hairband tribute

8 p.m. Friday, TempleLive, 332 E. First St.

A throwback concert with headliners That Arena Rock Show, which performs rock covers from 1970s and 1980s bands like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses, will happen on Friday at TempleLive, the venue inside the Scottish Rite Center. Bootleg Mercy and Pantera tribute band Throes of Rejection also will appear. The show, which starts at 8 p.m., is open to all ages, and tickets are $15-$29 at wichita.templelive.com

Art Deco opening day

Saturday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

The newest Wichita Art Museum exhibit, “American Art Deco: Designing for the People 1918-1939” opens on Saturday, and events will include an 11:30 a.m. Taste of Jazz program with the Celebrity Jazz Band, a 1:30 p.m. illustrated talk on “Art Deco in Our Hometown,” and 2:45 p.m. Charleston lesson with members of the The Wichita Swing Dance Society. Admission is free to all opening day events.

Hairband Tribute II

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City

Over in Park City, a second hairband tribute concert will happen on Saturday starring the group Hairball — a Minnesota-based act that travels the country performing songs by groups like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and more. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hartman Arena, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 at ticketmaster.com

Opera Scenes at Wichita State

7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Wiedemann Hall, WSU

Wichita State University’s annual Opera Scenes program, designed to appeal to both opera newbies and seasoned fans, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. Sunday in Wiedemann Hall on the WSU campus. The concert will feature music by Verdi, Donizetti, Wagner, Bizet, Mozart, Offenbach and more. Tickets are available at the WSU College of Fine Arts Box Office at https://wichita.universitytickets.com or by calling 316-978-3233.