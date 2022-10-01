Wichita stole the MCI Airport name. With new terminal, Kansas City should take it back

Back to the original

While waiting for luggage at Kansas City International Airport, a fellow traveler wondered why all the luggage tags read MCI, not KCI. I explained that KCI was originally called Mid-Continent International Airport, which became home to the Trans World Airlines overhaul base, with an airfield designation of MCI. When the name of the airport was changed to Kansas City International, the airfield designation remained MCI.

He said Mid-Continent is a great name for an airport in the heart of the country and asked why they changed the name. I replied that it had something to do with identifying the new airport with Kansas City. He said that even the most casual flyer knows the names of Kennedy, O’Hare and LaGuardia airports, to name a few. I agree.

When the name was changed to Kansas City International, Wichita immediately renamed its airport Mid-Continent. But Wichita has now renamed its airport to honor Dwight D. Eisenhower.

If available, we should consider renaming our airport Mid-Continent International upon the opening of its new single terminal. That’s a better name for an airport in the heart of the country. If nothing else, it would match the luggage tags.

- Greg Kenton, Lenexa

Failure to unite

President Joe Biden recently gave an address in Philadelphia and said “MAGA Republicans” 12 times. He managed to turn the acronym for “Make America Great Again” into a pejorative term to besmirch the Republican Party and to scare voters away from his opposition.

Just imagine the uproar if Biden had said “Jewish Republicans” or “Black Republicans” or “gay Republicans.” To single out any particular group in a derogatory manner is discriminatory and divisive.

Biden has failed miserably to become the uniter for the country, which was one of his campaign promises.

- Steve Shaw, Kansas City

Missouri election

The Republican to-do list covers proposals from abortion bans to privatizing Social Security. Missouri voters who favor these proposals will probably choose U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt, while those who dislike these proposals will probably choose Trudy Valentine.

Story continues

Nobody should complain that they were hoodwinked after seeing the to-do list.

Valentine could become the Kyrsten Sinema or Joe Manchin of Missouri. Her support could never be taken for granted in keeping with those old, familiar words: “I’m from Missouri, you have got to show me.”

-Kenneth Lee, Raytown

Library cuts

Do we live in a democracy? How can members of the board of directors legally cut resources for the Mid-Continent Library? (Sept. 27, 7A, “Library didn’t listen to voters in slashing levy”) Why do they want to destroy the library? Are they anti-education?

It seems as if they do not want to serve the community. The library is a vital resource. I see kids, the unemployed, the homeless, teachers, academics and more use its resources. Why would you cut off people from resources that can save or improve their lives?

For 30 years, the library has supported me, first as a professor and now as a retired person. It saves me money and helps me to locate resources for my writing projects. We have attended programs that opened our eyes to wonderful places to visit in Missouri. We borrow music CDs and DVDs that make our lives better.

It is time to fire the board of directors and bring in people who really understand education and the needs of our communities. I wish Harry S. Truman were still alive because he would, “Give ’em hell!”

- Marla J. Selvidge, Village of Loch Lloyd

Gateway mess

So this is what the original plan for Mission Gateway was — a commercial and residential complex complete with retail shopping and an entertainment center. You could have fooled me. In fact, I was fooled for more than 10 years of driving by becoming more and more curious.

Now the developer wants more tax-dollar incentives (aka tax-dollar handouts) to bail out this mismanaged monster. (Sept. 30, 4A, “Tax break decision stalled for Mission Gateway development”) I encourage the city to condemn the property and take ownership. The city and taxpayers have taken a huge loss as the project sits in disarray. This mess is not inviting for the existing commercial district.

My answer: condemn, take ownership, recycle and refurbish into a project that pays back.

- Richard Heckler, Lawrence

Beef not ‘critical’

The letter to the editor about feeding kids meat in Kansas’ public schools (Sept. 28, 12A) is filled with erroneous information.

Yes, iron, B6 and B12 are essential nutrients, for all human beings. Beef is never “critical to reversing iron deficiency.” Science has proved that beef can be a healthy part of a diet but should be eaten in moderation. Evidence shows a “clear link between high intake of red and processed meats and a higher risk for heart disease, cancer, diabetes and premature death,” according to the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future.

B6 is found in many foods, including dairy, salmon, tuna, carrots, spinach and bananas. B12 is found in fish, eggs, dairy, soy and fortified cereals. Iron is found in shellfish, spinach, all legumes (black beans, navy beans, kidney beans) and broccoli.

The cattle and dairy lobbyists in this country do a disservice to people and the environment by spreading “false facts” for marketing purposes. Beef is not an essential dietary requirement for anyone. Cattle farming contributes to land and water degradation, biodiversity loss, acid rain, coral reef degeneration and deforestation. All these factors have encouraged climate change.

-Kate Riha, Kansas City