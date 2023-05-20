Wichita State softball rallies for dramatic comeback NCAA Regional win over Nebraska

The bats woke up at just the right time for the Wichita State softball team to win its opening NCAA Regional game in dramatic fashion.

The Shockers rallied from five runs down to escape with a 6-5 victory over Nebraska just after the clock passed midnight in Stillwater, Okla. as Friday evening spilled into Saturday morning.

In the all-important first postseason game, WSU rallied from a 5-0 deficit after four innings to advance in the winner’s bracket in Stillwater. The Shockers (44-10) will face No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State (42-14) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. game.

If WSU wins, it would advance to Sunday’s regional championship matchup, while a loss would send the Shockers into an elimination game at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner between Nebraska and UMBC.

One swing from Zoe Jones sparked WSU in the bottom of the fifth inning, as her two-out blast that was a foot away from sailing over the center-field wall scored WSU’s first two runs of the game. The hit came after WSU head coach Kristi Bredbenner successfully won her second challenge of the game to overturn an out call at first base that would have otherwise ended the inning.

The bottom of the lineup rallied for WSU in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Sami Hood reached on an error, Taylor Sedlacek singled through the left side and then Hood scored on a single back up the middle by pinch-hitter Bailey Urban. No. 9 hitter Krystin Nelson scored another run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

When the lineup rolled over, two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Sydney McKinney delivered in the clutch with a 2-RBI double off the wall to tie the game. After an Addison Barnard walk, Lauren Lucas put the Shockers in front with her 60th RBI of the season with a single back up the middle.

Nebraska jumped on WSU starter Lauren Howell, as Mya Felder crushed a 2-run home run and then delivered a 2-RBI single in the third inning. Freshman Alex Aguilar came on in relief and did well to silence Nebraska’s bats for the final five innings.

There were some nervy moments in the top of the seventh inning, following WSU’s dramatic comeback, as Nebraska’s Sydney Gray walked and then Felder followed with a single and Abbie Squier loaded the bases with one out.

The next hitter grounded a ball to Hood at second base and she fired home for a force out to prevent Nebraska from scoring. WSU ended the game on the next batter, as Aguilar coaxed a pop out.