Wichita State plays Charlotte on 6-game road slide

Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 1-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-14, 1-8 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to end its six-game road slide when the Shockers visit Charlotte.

The 49ers have gone 6-5 at home. Charlotte has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Shockers have gone 1-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 8.5.

Charlotte scores 71.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 74.2 Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Nik Graves is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press