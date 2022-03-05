Wichita State basketball surges late for ECU win, locks up seed in AAC tournament

Taylor Eldridge
There was no confetti or championship this year in the final home game at Koch Arena, but the Wichita State men’s basketball team was able to secure some momentum heading into the postseason.

The Shockers won their second straight game with a good shooting performance, closing out the regular season with a 70-62 win over East Carolina at Koch Arena on Saturday afternoon.

While securing the No. 7 seed in the AAC tournament may have sounded like a disappointment before the season, it was a small victory for the Shockers to recover from an 0-4 start to finish 6-9 in conference play. WSU (15-12) will play either Tulsa or South Florida next Thursday in a 2 p.m. game at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed SMU in Friday’s quarterfinals.

It was another rollercoaster performance by the Shockers on Saturday. They played well to build a 16-point lead in the first half, then struggled and allowed ECU to take the lead in the second half, only for WSU to dominate the final five minutes to pull away.

Ricky Council IV shook off a slow start to score 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, including many timely buckets when the Shockers were in desperate need of points. Craig Porter also delivered another timely performance, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the second half to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze each finished with 12 points for WSU, which once again had a good shooting performance and finished shooting 48% from the floor. The Shockers held ECU to 36% shooting and out-rebounded them by 10.

It felt like the energy had been sucked out of Koch Arena when Tristen Newton drilled a corner three to give East Carolina a 39-36 lead with 15 minutes left in the second half after trailing by 16 points just 11 minutes before.

A surge from Council helped stabilize WSU briefly, but the Shockers didn’t truly regain its energy until Porter took over the game. Taking advantage of his size against smaller ECU guards, Porter would back down his defender in the lane until he felt comfortable enough turning around for a short basket. He scored three straight times to electrify the crowd and put WSU up 54-50 with 6:30 remaining.

Porter once again kicked off the game-defining run, blowing by his defender one more time and finishing emphatically with a dunk. Moments later, Council did the same thing. The crucial 6-0 run was capped off when Joe Pleasant toed the baseline to save a missed shot, collecting the offensive rebound, whipping it back out to Council, who this time didn’t settle and attacked the rim, dipping under the last line of defense and finishing a layup to give WSU some breathing room with a 62-55 lead with 3:02 left.

East Carolina would never recover, as the Shockers would pull away for the win in the home finale.

It looked like the Shockers were going to run ECU out of the gym in the first half, as they built a 16-point lead, 28-12, with six minutes left before halftime. The defense was forcing ECU into shots the Shockers wanted ECU to take, then Etienne was popping off from beyond the arc. The end of the run even saw ECU give little effort in tracking back defensively, giving up easy WSU baskets.

But no lead has been safe this season with WSU, especially at home, and another stretch of poor offense once again plagued the Shockers in the final six minutes of the half.

After taking a 16-point lead, instead of building on it or maintaining it, WSU committed turnovers on four of its next seven possessions. That opened the door for ECU to reel off a 15-2 run and ultimately cut WSU’s halftime advantage to 34-29.

