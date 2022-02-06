Wichita State basketball smothers SMU for momentum-building, 15-point win at home

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

At least that’s the path the Wichita State men’s basketball team hopes its on, as the Shockers continued to erase painful memories of a bad start with one of their finest games of the season in a 72-57 win over SMU on Saturday at Koch Arena with a national audience watching.

After a disappointing 0-4 start to American Athletic Conference play, Wichita State (12-8, 3-5 AAC) has won its last three games at Koch Arena and just pummeled the second-best team in the conference by 15 points. It was just the second loss for SMU (16-5, 7-2 AAC) in its last 15 games.

It was the sixth straight AAC game where the Shockers have built a double-digit lead over their opponent. While their 3-3 record in those games may be disappointing, they have won their last three games at Koch Arena in that position and led by double-digits on SMU for the final 30 minutes of the game.

Tyson Etienne and Ricky Council each scored 20 points to power the Wichita State basketball offense, as Council finished 6 of 9 from the floor and a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line to go along with seven rebounds. Council spearheaded an impressive WSU bench performance, as the Shocker reserves outscored SMU’s bench 33-8.

Wichita State’s defense also saw a return to its top-tier level of play, as it held SMU to a season-low 57 points. The Mustangs committed 17 turnovers and AAC Player of the Year candidate Kendric Davis finished with eight points on 1 of 7 shooting with four turnovers, as Dexter Dennis spent most of his time shutting down the star.

WSU coach Isaac Brown has said earlier this season that “no lead is safe with us” and there were some nervy moments in the second half when the Shockers’ 21-point lead dwindled to 57-47 with 7:43 still left to play.

Council helped alleviate those concerns with timely baskets down the stretch, but the Shockers still made life more difficult on themselves by committing an array of frustrating turnovers.

Still, the lead never dipped down to single-digits, thanks to six straight points from Council, whose pull-up jumper in the middle of SMU’s zone with 3:35 remaining put the Shockers up 63-50 and then secured the victory with a steal and breakaway tomahawk dunk that brought the Koch Arena crowd to its feet.

Wichita State broke open the game on a defining 18-2 run midway through the first half, spearheaded mostly by the bench unit led by Council, Monzy Jackson and Kenny Pohto that forced SMU coach Tim Jankovich to burn two timeouts.

Jackson’s energy was contagious during the six-minute spurt, especially when he swished a three and followed it up with a tenacious effort on the glass for a put-back. Shocker fans delivered perhaps their biggest roar of the season when Council and Dexter Dennis rode the wave of momentum with back-to-back three-pointers to stake WSU to a 32-13 lead with 6:44 remaining.

For as welcomed as the offensive explosion was, WSU’s return to elite defense was more crucial in building a 39-23 halftime advantage. SMU entered with a top-40 offense nationally, not that you could tell after the Shockers held Davis scoreless and the Mustangs as a team to 34.5% shooting on top of eight turnovers. SMU scored just 0.68 points per possession, one of its worst halves of the season.

WSU pushed its lead to as many as 21 points early in the second half with Etienne splashed two deep triples and Craig Porter finished a floater for a 47-26 lead.