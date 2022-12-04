Wichita State basketball fades again, as K-State Wildcats notches comeback win

Make it a clean sweep for K-State fans on Saturday, as the celebration from the afternoon’s Big 12 football championship was continued with a men’s basketball win.

With the football team celebrating with the Big 12 title and “Stand Up For the Champions” blaring in Bramlage Coliseum at halftime, the vibes were too good for the Wildcats’ basketball team not to follow suit with a come-from-behind 55-50 victory over in-state rival Wichita State.

K-State improved to 7-1 this season, while Wichita State (4-4) lost its second straight game this week by blowing a second-half lead with costly mistakes on the offensive end late in the game.

Just like last year’s win over the Shockers in Wichita, K-State’s Markquis Nowell (11 points) was the hero.

His free throw tied the game in the final 90 seconds, then he poked the ball away from WSU’s guards twice for turnovers and drilled a deep three-pointer — just like at Intrust Bank Arena last December — that spurred the Wildcats to the victory.

Nowell’s triple staked K-State to a 53-50 lead with 54 seconds remaining, then WSU squandered its third straight possession with a turnover when Craig Porter’s pass to Gus Okafor was tipped by Jaykwon Walton out of confusion and landed out of bounds with 3.1 seconds left.

WSU finished with turnovers on its final three possessions, while it made just one field goal in the final 10 minutes of the game. Craig Porter led the way for the Shockers with 11 points, as the team finished shooting 39% from the floor with 16 turnovers. WSU led for 30 minutes of the game, but scoring 0.55 points per possession in the second half doomed the Shockers.

Trailing 49-46 with less than three minutes remaining and in the midst of a putrid offensive half, the Shockers managed to rally once again. Quincy Ballard, the 7-footer, sank two free throws and Porter drilled a mid-range jumper to put WSU back in front, 50-49, with 2:13 remaining. WSU could have added to the run when Shammah Scott picked up a steal and had a breakaway dunk attempt swatted away by Desi Sills to save two points.

That set up Nowell’s heroics down the stretch, as WSU committed turnovers on two crucial possessions.

Neither team will be selling instructional videos of how to execute offense with their performance on Saturday. K-State’s amped-up crowd was looking for any reason to erupt in the Octagon of Doom, but the angst grew throughout the night when the Wildcats clanged away from the three-point line and missed lay-ups and even a dunk.

Given the opportunity to expand its lead, WSU declined to do so with its own ice-cold shooting performance with a handful of careless turnovers mixed in.

The highlight of the first 15 minutes of the rock fight in the second half was WSU’s Gus Okafor desperately heaving a 30-foot shot toward the rim as the shot clock expired and it swishing through to give the Shockers a 45-39 lead with 10:02 remaining.

But K-State rallied behind Johnson, who scored six straight and assisted on another basket to put the Wildcats in front, 47-45, with 5:32 left after trailing for more than 29 minutes.

While both teams were coming off a mid-week loss, WSU was the team to make drastic changes to its rotation. Starting center Kenny Pohto, who was playing 23.0 minutes per game, did not play at all after missing a practice due to an illness and neither did Jaron Pierre, who was playing 22.1 minutes and coming off a season-high 13-point performance, in what was described to The Eagle as a coaches’ decision.

WSU also suffered an injury to Jaykwon Walton, who appeared to sprain his right ankle and left the game with 11:21 remaining and missed the next eight minutes before giving it a go for the final three minutes of the game.

That ceded the way for players like Ballard and redshirt freshman Jalen Ricks, who made his first appearance since the second game of the season, to help WSU take a 32-29 lead into halftime.

Even with another sloppy half filled with more silly turnovers (WSU finished with nine turnovers), the Shockers led for nearly 16 minutes because of their defense, which baited K-State into shooting (and missing) more from the outside rather than attacking the rim.

The in-state rivalry has been renewed after an 18-year dead period, which ended with a Wildcat’s victory in last December’s game at Intrust Bank Arena. The third game in the four-year series will be played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. next season.