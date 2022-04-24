New Wichita State basketball assistant is bringing his first recruit to the Shockers

The Wichita State men’s basketball team has its first high school commitment for its 2022 recruiting class in a prospect found by its newest assistant coach.

Jacob Wilson, a versatile 6-foot-5 playmaker from Baton Rouge, La., announced on his social media platforms Sunday that he has verbally committed to the Shockers. The decision comes one week after Wilson and his family took an official visit to WSU.

He has been a top target for coach Butch Pierre, who offered Wilson when he was an assistant at UTEP, and did the same as soon as he agreed to join head coach Isaac Brown’s staff at Wichita State in early April. Wilson is the first player landed by WSU whom Pierre has been the lead recruiter on.

Jacob Wilson on his official visit to Wichita State last weekend.

Wilson fits the bill for the high school recruits who have flourished recently at Wichita State: winning players who have gone under the radar and overlooked in a recruiting climate currently obsessed with the transfer portal. Wilson picked the Shockers over finalists New Mexico State, LSU, UTEP and Louisiana.

In his senior season at Liberty High School in Baton Rouge, Wilson averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game while leading his team to its first state championship game in program history and earning first-team Class 4A honors by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Although he has not been evaluated by a recruiting service, Wilson has turned plenty of heads against some of the top private-school competition in Louisiana. Wilson scored a combined 48 points in an impressive two-game sweep of Scotlandville, the top powerhouse program in the state that has played in 13 consecutive state championships and won the last eight titles in Division 1. He also scored 17 points in a win over another top-tier program in Madison Prep.

Updated scholarship chart for Wichita State.

Wilson is the fourth player in WSU’s 2022 recruiting class, joining a trio of transfers in 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Xavier Bell (Drexel), 7-foot sophomore center Quincy Ballard (Florida State) and 6-8 senior center James Rojas (Alabama). Even with four commitments in hand, WSU still has six scholarships available to hand out for this recruiting cycle. The only players returning from last season’s roster are sophomore center Kenny Pohto and a pair of redshirt wings in Jalen Ricks and Isaac Abidde.

It has been another eventful offseason for the Shockers, who are going through their second mass exodus in the last three years. WSU had seven scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal after a 23-8 season in 2020-21 and now eight scholarship players are in the NCAA transfer portal after a 15-13 campaign.