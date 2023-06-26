Wichita to see 100-plus-degree days this week. See forecast and when to expect the heat

Meteorologists expect Wednesday and Thursday to bring Wichita’s first 100-degree days of the year.

A National Weather Service forecaster told The Wichita Eagle to expect a high of 103 degrees Wednesday and 101 degrees Thursday. If temperatures reach the forecast highs this week, they will exceed the current high for the year, which is 95 degrees.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 76 degrees, according to the NWS forecast as of Monday afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to reach a high of 18 miles per hour. Thursday, meanwhile, will see mostly sunny skies with a low of 77 degrees. The NWS reports a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms late that night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The last 100-degree day recorded in Wichita was Sept. 21, 2022. NWS forecaster Andy Kleinsasser said reaching this heat at this time of year is expected.

“Our average first 100-degree day each year is usually sometime kind of very late June into early July, so we’re right on target,” he said.

While the highs are hitting dangerous levels, the expected wind and low humidity will make the heat a little more bearable, Kleinsasser said.

“Hot weather with a little bit of wind is easier on the body, and it looks like our humidity won’t be horrible. It’s going to be a little humid, but dew points are going to be 50s to low 60s,” he said. “It doesn’t look like a really muggy kind of forecast.”

Wednesday and Thursday are not expected to break any temperature records, Kleinsasser said. The highest temperature reached June 28 in the area was 106 degrees in 2012, while the highest June 29 was 105 degrees in 1998.

This week's temperatures will start out seasonable and quickly transition to *dangerous* as afternoon highs climb above the century mark with heat indices as high as 105-108 Wednesday and Thursday. A slight chance of storms are possible tonight and tomorrow evening/night. #kswx pic.twitter.com/z4rPgFGdhE — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 26, 2023

How to stay cool in Wichita’s hot weather

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports extreme heat is the cause of more than 700 deaths around the country every year. When high temperatures are expected, it’s important to be prepared and have a plan to stay healthy.

Here are some tips, from the CDC:

Stay in air-conditioned locations

Stay hydrated and drink water even if you’re not thirsty

Schedule outdoor activities mindfully

Take cool showers or baths

Wear light-weight clothing

Use the stove and oven less

Check in on friends

Have someone check in on you

If you run or play sports outdoors, the CDC recommends you schedule those activities earlier in the day to avoid the highest temperatures.

It’s also important to know the signs of a heat-related illness and contact your physician if you experience them, the CDC says. Symptoms of a heat-related illness include: