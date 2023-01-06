Wichita police ask for help in the city’s first homicide of 2023

Wichita police are asking for help solving a Jan. 1 killing that happened in west Wichita.

Ricky Beans, 44, of Wichita was found shot at a home in the 5200 block of West Eighth Street. At 4:28 p.m. on Jan. 1, Wichita police and firefighters responded to a 911 call where someone reported that they believed their friend was dead inside.

Beans was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police do not believe he lived there.

“Investigators learned that Beans was at the location with several others attending a gathering at the home when an altercation occurred inside the residence which led to Beans being shot,” Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a Friday news release.

Police reported about the homicide for the first time on Friday. Police believe the shooting happened early in the morning.

Beans’ death is the first homicide of 2023.

At a Dec. 30 news conference about an uptick in violent crime, Wichita police raised concerns about shootings around the New Year’s holiday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.