Wichita, other areas Kansas forecast to see snow Monday. Here’s how much, what’s next

Wichita and other parts of the state are forecast to see snow that could impact your Monday evening commute.

A mix of snow and rain is expected to start falling around noon Monday, with just snow from 3 p.m. into the late evening. This could impact Wichita and portions of central, south-central and southeast Kansas, according to a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook.

Right now the Wichita area is looking at a 35% chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow, less than other areas of the state, but National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Williams said that could change.

“It’s going to vary between forecasts, but that number could change in a few hours,” Williams said Sunday.

This map shows the percent chance for 1 inch or more of snowfall on Monday. #kswx pic.twitter.com/bjlRAQPxy7 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) November 13, 2022

Areas west of Wichita are looking at a 40-50% percent chance of snow, Williams added.

Although Williams said this will “mostly be a light snow event,” weather conditions may cause slick roads, especially during the evening.

The high for Monday is forecast at 39, with temperatures dropping to a low of 24 Monday night.

The next few days are ”going to be cold — and it looks like it’s going to stay dry as well — but we’re not really expecting anything [snow] down the road,” Williams said.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Williams said another cold front is expected to move into the Wichita area on Friday. “We’re really going to get a taste of winter.”