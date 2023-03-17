Wichita named worst US city for those with allergies. These trees could be responsible

If you’re struggling with a springtime fog in Wichita, it might be because you’re living in the worst city for seasonal allergies, according to a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The foundation ranked the 20 worst cities for allergies in the U.S. by measuring pollen scores, medicine use and the amount of allergy specialists. The average score was 71.49, and Wichita got a 100.

The foundation also ranked Wichita No. 1 for places with the highest pollen counts in three categories: tree pollen, grass pollen and weed pollen.

The Washington Post reports in the past decade, the cities that populated that list the most include McAllen, Texas; Oklahoma City; Richmond, Va.; and San Antonio, Texas. Also making the list for above average pollen is Pittsburg, Pa.; Dayton, Ohio; Syracuse, N.Y.; and Buffalo, N.Y.

Allergy specialist Dr. Maurice Van Strickland said he’s definitely noticed the start of seasonal allergies in Wichita.

“Allergy season is here, people are sick,” he told The Eagle.

Wichita has always had a spot on the Asthma and Allergy Foundation’s list for worst places to live with allergies, and there are multiple factors that could play into it. Here’s what could be causing allergies in Wichita and what you can do to treat them.

What could be causing your allergies?

Strickland said there are multiple plants that could cause people allergies, and most of the time people don’t realize they are allergic to them.

Tree pollen is a leading offender in the Wichita area for allergies. Strickland said when it comes to trees, he’s noticed elm, maple and even cedar trees are some that could be causing reactions.

Mold is another common offender in the area, Strickland said. Specifically Cladosporium mold, which grows in wet or damp places, oftentimes indoors, and can cause dry skin, sneezing, stuffy nose, coughing and more, according to Healthline.com.

Strickland said Botrytis is another common offender. It is a gray mold that can cause allergic reactions.

How can you treat your allergies?

There are multiple over-the-counter remedies for your allergies. For medications that aren’t sedating, Strickland recommends Zyrtec, Claritin and Allegra.

There are also nasal spray options, but Strickland said you shouldn’t use those for more than three days. Over-the-counter eye drops can also provide relief.

If you spend the day outdoors, it can help to take a shower once you get home to wash off all the possible allergens, Strickland said.

Strickland also said it also helps to run your air conditioner and keep your windows closed to prevent pollen coming into your living space.

When to seek medical care for allergies

If you’re experiencing symptoms and over-the-counter medications aren’t helping, you should see a doctor, the Mayo Clinic says. If you experience a severe reaction, call 911.

If you’re struggling with allergies and don’t know what you should be looking out for, you can visit an allergy specialist to find out what may be causing your reactions.

Symptoms of hay fever, or allergic rhinitis, can include the follow, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Runny or stuffy nose

Sneezing

Itching at the eyes, nose or roof of mouth

Watery, red or swollen eyes

Insect allergy symptoms can include:

A swelling area at the sting site

Hives or body itching

Coughing, tightness in the chest, wheezing and shortness of breath

Anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction

The worst cities for allergies

The 10 worst cities for allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, are:

Wichita, Kansas Dallas, Texas Scranton, Pa. Oklahoma City, Okla. Tulsa, Okla. Sarasota, Fla. Virginia Beach, Va. Cape Coral, Fla. Des Moines, Iowa Greenville, S.C.

When asked why Wichita stands out for seasonal allergies, Strickland said, “I don’t have a good answer for that, but we’re always in the top five.”