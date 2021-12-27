Wichita man killed in Christmas Day crash in downtown may have been speeding: police

Authorities have identified the man killed in a Christmas Day crash in downtown as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in this accident,” Wichita police said in a Monday morning news release.

Chavez-Ruiz was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima south on Main Street around 4 p.m. Saturday when he “lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway, roll, and strike the decorative retaining wall north of Kellogg,” the release says.

Chavez-Ruiz was pinned inside the car and had to be pulled out by Wichita fire crews. No one else was with him. He died at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said Monday.