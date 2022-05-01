Wichita man dies in crash after losing control of vehicle on North Broadway: police

Wichita Police identified a man who died Saturday night in a single-car collision, police spokesman Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Officers responded around 10:05 p.m. to an injury accident in the 2900 block of north Broadway. They found David Fuentes, 26, of Wichita, dead at the scene, according to Ditch.

Further investigation reveals Fuentes was northbound on Broadway in a GMC Sierra when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the railroad tracks and causing him to be thrown from the vehicle, Ditch said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe speed was a factor in the accident.