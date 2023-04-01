Wichita man arrested after running from police in connection with domestic violence call

A man is in custody after trying to elude Wichita police several times Friday night.

That man was identified as 41-year-old Pearl Haynes IV of Wichita. Haynes was arrested on suspicion of charges including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, domestic violence, robbery, evade and elude, DUI, and resisting arrest, WPD spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Haynes’ arrest stems from an domestic violence and robbery incident. The incident started around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call in the 6700 block of West Par Lane that involved Haynes and 34-year-old woman, Ditch said.

Officers spoke with the woman, who said Haynes showed up to her apartment drunk and started breaking several things inside. Haynes and the woman know each other, the release said.

Officers saw Haynes run out of the apartment and began to chase him. He jumped a fence, and that is when officers heard eight gunshots from where Haynes landed, the release read.

Those officers then took cover as other law enforcement agencies showed up.

Around 11:15 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of South Westfield called 911 saying Haynes was at their residence banging on the door. Haynes said he was on the run from police, Ditch said.

Officers made their way to the Westfield residence. When they arrived they saw Haynes fleeing on an ATV. The pursuit ended when Haynes tipped the ATV on its side, continued on foot and was apprehended by officers, according to the release.

Haynes was taken into custody in the 300 block of South Keith. Investigators learned Haynes and the Westfield resident also knew each other, the release read.

Officers did not find a gun on Haynes when they arrested him, Ditch said in an email.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.