Wichita man arrested for alleged abuse of newborn twins, one hospitalized, police say

A 27-year-old Wichita man was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing newborn twins: One of the twins was admitted to the hospital for injuries, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

Ronald Jacob Leyman Jr. was arrested on two counts of child abuse, records show. He was arrested at the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County, records show. He remained jailed late Saturday morning.

Police were called at 3:48 a.m. Friday to a local hospital after one of the 3-month-old babies “suffered abusive injuries,” Gupilan said in a news release.

“A sibling twin of the child, who also lived in the home, was taken into Police Protective Custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” Gupilan said. “It was determined this child also had abusive injuries.”

Police would not give more details about the case, including the relationship between the suspect and victims.