Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Company Maintains Workforce and Operational Capacity Amid Industry Shutdowns

Wi2Wi Implements Measures to Ensure Employee Safety and Support Customer Demands

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Wi2Wi Corporation today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The company remained operational amid the global pandemic and continued to support customers' evolving needs.

Key Financial Highlights

In Q2 FY20, Wi2Wi generated $1.808 million in revenue and a gross profit of $325,000. Total assets increased 51% from Q2 FY19, from $8.220 million in Q1 FY19 to $12.409 million in Q2 FY20. While Wi2Wi effectively managed cash on hand and remained cash flow positive, the company incurred a loss of $243,000 over Q2 FY20. This loss can mainly be attributed to the COVID-19 related shut down impacting the company's key customers.

Despite shutdowns in the avionics, space and military industries, Wi2Wi has maintained operational capacity throughout the pandemic. The company was designated a part of the Critical Infrastructure Sector by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. To ensure wellbeing of both customers and employees, Wi2Wi effectively implemented safety measures and prevented any COVID-19 outbreaks within the workforce.

Throughout Q2 FY20, the company demonstrated a new level of adaptability by successfully incorporating necessary changes in product mix shipped. Wi2Wi continues to operate debt-free and fund operations through the income it generates.

In Q2 FY20, cash on hand increased by 27.7% from Q2 FY19. Shareholder's equity increased from $6.551 million to $7.018 million, representing a growth of 7.1% in FY20 over the same period in FY19.

Zachariah Mathews, President and CEO of Wi2Wi said: "FY20 has posed many challenges, yet Wi2Wi has taken these obstacles in stride. We are confident that we can continue to fund our operations without using the line of credit available to us and are proud to share that we have maintained our entire workforce. When lockdowns are lifted, we are fully prepared to meet the anticipated surge in customer demands. In the meantime, we will continue to be nimble and face issues head on, making necessary changes to ensure customer needs are met and employees are safe."

Q2 FY20 Financial Overview (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 3 Months ending

June 30, 2020 3 Months ending

June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 1,808 $ 2,922 Net income (243 ) 124 Net cash provided by (used in) operations (280 ) (315 ) Total assets 12,409 8,220 Cash on hand 2,587 2,026 Total current liabilities 1,910 1,525 Shareholders' equity 7,018 6,551



Detailed and historical financial information is available here.

View visual detailing Wi2Wi's Q1 FY20 results here.

Investor & Media Contact

Dawn Leeder, Chief Financial Officer

+1-608-203-0234

dawn_l@wi2wi.com

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi enables customers to substantially reduce their wireless R&D expenses and time to market. Wi2Wi designs, manufactures and markets deeply integrated, end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions as well as customizable, high-performance timing and frequency control devices. Wi2Wi provides real time technical support throughout the entire product life cycle for customers across the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Avionics, Space, Industrial, Medical and Government sectors.

Wi2Wi was founded in 2005 and is strategically headquartered in San Jose, California with satellite offices in Middleton, Wisconsin and Hyderabad, India. Wi2Wi's manufacturing operations, its laboratory for reliability and quality control, together with design and engineering for timing and frequency control devices are located in Middleton, Wisconsin. The branch office, located in Hyderabad, India, focuses on developing end to end wireless connectivity subsystems and solutions.

