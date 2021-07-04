WI-W vs PAK-W, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Online

West Indies have ruled the three-match T20I series thus far. The hosts have taken an assailable lead in the T20I series as they won the first and second T20 International by ten runs and seven runs, respectively. The Pakistan Women have been let down by their batting unit as in both the matches, they failed to chase the target given by West Indies.

In the last T20 International, Pakistan will be playing for pride and will hope to win the match to carry some momentum forward for the upcoming five-match One Day series. The WI-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 11:30 pm IST on Sunday, July 04.

When will the 3rd T20I West Indies Women (WI-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, July 04.

Where will the 3rd T20I West Indies Women (WI-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time will the 3rd T20I West Indies Women (WI-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I West Indies Women (WI-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W)?

The three-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I West Indies Women (WI-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W)?

The three-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I, West Indies Women probable playing XI against Pakistan Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack

WI-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women probable playing XI against West Indies Women: Javeria Khan (c), Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

