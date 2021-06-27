WI vs SA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

West Indies will lock horns with South Africa in the second T20 International of the five-match series on June 27, Sunday, at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada at 11:30 pm IST. The first T20 International between the two sides saw West Indies making a strong statement in the shortest format of the game.

For the T20I series, West Indies have the services of some of the best power-hitters of the modern era including the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo. With an excellent squad at their disposal, the Caribbean nation scripted a comfortable victory in the first T20I against South Africa by eight wickets.

The first T20I saw South Africa batting first and putting a score of 160 runs on the scoreboard. Rassie van der Dussen was the highest run-getter for his side as he smashed 56 runs off 38 balls. For the hosts, Bravo and Fabian Allen were the picks of the bowlers as they took two wickets each.

Chasing 161, West Indies batsmen caused carnage as they hammered the ball like anything all over the ground. The opening batsman Evin Lewis played a Man of the Match innings as he smacked 71 runs in just 35 balls. Gayle and Russell applied finishing touches as they scored 32 off 24 and 23 off 12, respectively.

Entering the second T20I, South Africa will be hoping to have a change of fortunes and level the series. West Indies, on the other hand, are likely to continue entertaining the viewers with their power game.

The WI vs SA 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 27.

When will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, June 27.

Where will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

What time will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA)?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA)?

The live streaming for all matches of the West Indies vs South Africa series is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs SA 2nd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against South Africa: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

WI vs SA 2nd T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against West Indies: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

