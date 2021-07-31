WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match, July 31, 08:30 PM IST
WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan:
The second T20 International of the four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, July 31. The match will be hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and will begin at 08:30 PM IST.
The inaugural T20I at Kensington Oval got washed off due to rain. However, both sides are expected to stay unchanged in this game. Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons are going to play a big part for the hosts at the top-order, whereas skipper Kieron Pollard is also looking good. Andre Russel and Dwayne Bravo are the main all-rounders, whereas Hayden Wash Jr., Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein will be their main bowlers.
Captain Babar and Mohammad Rizwan continue to be the best batsmen of the visitors, whereas Sharjeel Khan will also get a chance. Mohammad Hafeez’s all-round skills will come handy too and the bowling looks strong with Shaheen Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, and Shadab Khan.
Ahead of the last One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:
WI vs PAK Telecast
The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series will not be broadcasted in India.
WI vs PAK Live Streaming
The match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
WI vs PAK Match Details
The second T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, July 31, at 07:30 PM IST.
WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kieron Pollard
Vice-Captain: Babar Azam
Suggested Playing XI for WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen: Babar Azam, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis
All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein
WI vs PAK Probable XIs:
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein
Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir
