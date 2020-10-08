What is Wi-Fi Direct? Here’s everything you need to know

There’s a wireless connection that’s used by all kinds of people and all sorts of devices, but hardly anyone talks about it: It’s called Wi-Fi Direct, and it’s been enabling versatile, peer-to-peer wireless connections for almost ten years.

What is Wi-Fi Direct? What can it do? Here’s what you need to know.

Wi-Fi Direct defined

Wi-Fi Direct is a connection that allows for device-to-device communication, linking devices together without a nearby centralized network. One device acts as an access point, and the other device connects to it using Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) and Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA/WPA2) security protocols. The standard was developed and incorporated in devices in the early 2000s.

“Wait, that sounds like Bluetooth,” might be your response, and while the technologies may look similar at a glance, there are some crucial differences. One of the most important is that Wi-Fi Direct can handle more information at higher speeds than Bluetooth — around ten times the rate in optimal conditions. This increase makes Wi-Fi Direct a great choice when a peer-to-peer connection needs to transmit data-rich content, like a high-resolution image or a video — or when a Wi-Fi network is down.

One of the most significant advantages of Wi-Fi Direct is how versatile it can be where there’s no Wi-Fi network to act as a go-between for devices. Multiple devices can link to each other and share important files in casual settings or desperate circumstances alike, without the security worries (and time-consuming process) that come with connecting to a hub or central network first.

You can often tell when a device offers Wi-Fi Direct because when you are searching, it will pop up with a wireless network of its own, usually one that starts with “DIRECT” followed by a product name or number.

Devices supported by Wi-Fi Direct

Wi-Fi Direct has been available to consumers for almost a decade now, thanks to the 2011 Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) update that included guidelines for the feature. Now the world is filled with compatible devices, including some that you might not have expected. Android devices have supported Direct since Android 2.3, and Apple devices have had it since iOS 7 (although Apple markets the feature under its own names, the familiar AirDrop and AirPlay).

