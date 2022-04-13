Whyte ready for Fury and Federer trains hard – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 13.

Football

Chelsea reacted to their Champions League exit.

An amazing effort from everybody yesterday! We deserved much more but couldn’t be more proud of this team 💙 Thank you for your support and we go again together! 💪🏻 @ChelseaFC https://t.co/Q2KSLVOTUM — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 13, 2022

A game full of emotions. We gave everything yesterday. Sometimes in life everything just isn’t enough. Thank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/caIthy7XNr — Reece James (@reecejames_24) April 13, 2022

Sorry we couldn't get it over the line in the end. Very proud of the teams performance. Now onto the FA Cup semi-final! pic.twitter.com/qAReEQLXXG — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) April 13, 2022

Very Proud 💙 @ChelseaFC A great performance & very unlucky not to progress further 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sXXyG1bA3K — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) April 13, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti celebrated.

Esto es el Real… Y NADA MÁS. Gracias a todos por otra noche mágica. #HalaMadrid #UCL pic.twitter.com/V0zIh5emqC — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) April 13, 2022

Muka Modric!

Mukaaaaa Modric 😂😂Scenes in the studio last night! #UCL pic.twitter.com/UpvsIGeiGD — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 13, 2022

Lionel Messi had a burger named after him.

Pablo Zabaleta and son lent support to Man City.

Only positive energy from Sheikh Evra.

Kyle Walker-Peters turned 25.

Peter Crouch visited one of his old clubs.

What a ledge Thanks for having me https://t.co/K0FQJF8RQR — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 13, 2022

Jamie Redknapp and friends were all shook up.

Lucas Radebe thanked the Leeds fans for the birthday messages.

Boxing

Dillian Whyte finally broke his silence.

Ricky Hatton was in the gym.

Tennis

Roger Federer stepped up his recovery.

Cricket

Time flies for James Anderson.

Marnus Labuschagne was catching up with his fan mail on his return to Glamorgan.

Getting through a big pile of mail tonight too – thanks everyone that sent it through, much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/Hjm3ofChbq — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 12, 2022

Athletics

A football-themed effort from Mo Farah on the Bake Off!

Basketball

LeBron James was confused.