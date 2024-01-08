Why Zendaya Isn’t at the 2024 Golden Globes

Zendaya sadly didn’t serve a jaw-dropping look on the Golden Globes red carpet this evening, as the actress chose not to attend the 2024 ceremony. Her absence is not surprising, however. Zendaya has no nominations this year. Her project Challengers, which was originally coming out Aug. 11, 2023, was pushed back to April 26, 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. She last attended the Globes in 2016.

WWD - Getty Images

As the new year started, Zendaya teased on Instagram that promotion for Challengers would be starting soon. She also got attention for recently unfollowing everyone on her account, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland.



“Challengers April 26th,” she wrote on January 1. “Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨”

Zendaya spoke about her role as Tashi, a femme fatale character in Challengers, in her September interview with ELLE. “I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” Zendaya said in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike and the change in Challengers’ release date. “It was a little scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, fuck it.’”

She described Tashi’s motivations as still being hard for her to wrap her head around, even after completing the project. “I still don’t understand the decisions she makes, and we had so many conversations about why she is that way,” she said. “What was important to me was that she was unapologetic. Sometimes characters who are messy and conflicted and wield power over other people are reserved for [actors] who don’t look like me, so when I get an opportunity to play a character like that, I’ma take it!”

