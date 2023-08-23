Why Zendaya Chooses to Keep Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

Zendaya may be one of the most famous people in the world, but it's still important to her to keep some things out of the limelight—like her relationship with Tom Holland, who confirmed their romance two years ago.

In her new interview with Elle, Z spoke (a *teeny, tiny* bit) about her love life with Tom. She acknowledged that as private as she may want their romance to stay, she knows their high-profile statuses don't make that possible.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya said. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

Even so, she does still try to keep things between them as much as she can.

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she added. "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Back in June 2023, Tom spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, which reported he stayed pretty intentionally "tight-lipped about Zendaya."

"Our relationship is something that we are quite protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he offered at the time. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Even from just the super small glimpses of their relationship fans get, it's easy to see they are happily in love. Just like the Avengers, Tom and Zendaya are endgame. 🥹

You Might Also Like