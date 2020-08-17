Why you won't be able to buy a 2021 Ford Bronco outside of the US

Don’t expect to take a shiny 2021 Ford Bronco — bought from a European dealer — on a road trip to the French Alps.

At least not in 2021, or possibly 2022 either.

Ford (F) currently has no plans to bring its much hyped new Bronco to Europe. The reason is as simple as Ford looking to take production methodically and ensure its primary North American consumers get their orders close to on time. “We are focused on delivering it for the North America market right now. It is being built in Wayne, Michigan. So it makes sense to start here in America,” Ford Bronco brand manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings explained on Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade.

But there are probably other reasons behind the move.

Ford is also clamping down on costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, so an expensive push with the Bronco overseas is likely in line with that thinking. And finally, Ford is undergoing a CEO transition — from current CEO Jim Hackett to now COO Jim Farley.

The Detroit automaker has seen a strong consumer response to the Bronco, which was revealed in July.

A Ford spokesperson tells Yahoo Finance more than 165,000 people placed $100 deposits online in the first three weeks of availability. All 2,000 limited-run Bronco Sport First Edition models have been claimed. The same goes for the first 7,000 Bronco two- and four-door models.

The Bronco is expected to start reaching these customers in the spring of 2021.

