Why you shouldn't draft fantasy RBs on their second contract

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read
The fantasy football running back position is arguably the most important one in the game — yet, it is also the most nerve-wracking, the most stressful (yes, more than tight ends).

Most successful fantasy teams in standard half- or full-PPR leagues usually have one or even two starting running backs leading the way.

But how can you be sure which ones to have faith in when it comes time to choose an RB in your draft? In the past, any running back over the age of 30 came with some amount of risk, whether that was due to injury chances or a decline in ability or athleticism.

In 2022, however, it seems that the line has blurred even further. What was once the line of demarcation (30-years-old) now seems like prehistoric, ancient.

So, what's the line now? Twenty-eight? Twenty-six?

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don discuss this fantasy conundrum in the video above.

The 2021 season featured a bunch of star running backs in their mid-20s who all had down seasons or who suffered injuries. Highly-drafted stars like Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley (just to name a few) all disappointed relative to their ADPs.

Is Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers still a top fantasy running back
Christian McCaffrey disappointed in the 2021 fantasy season. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

What do they all have in common? Well, they're all RBs who are in or going into their second contracts.

Meanwhile, the running backs who impressed or completely blew the competition out of the water — Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon (again, to name a few) — all well-outplayed their ADPs, and all are either in their early 20s or haven't gotten to their second contracts yet.

Scott and Dalton discuss how this could potentially be the new line of demarcation: Avoid RBs in the early rounds who are into their second contracts — because they could end up sinking your fantasy team.

