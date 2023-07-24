Why Yes, Now *Is* The Perfect Time for a Sexy Game of Truth or Dare

Does anyone else remember being 13 years old and playing Truth or Dare with friends after eighth grade formal? Well, we’re back, baby (minus the braces, choppy side bangs, and awk first kisses). Whether you’re flirting with someone new or you want to heat things up with your long-term partner, playing Truth or Dare is a surefire way to get the party started. It’s both the perfect couples game for a sexy date night in and a great way to stay connected when you’re apart. There’s no shortage of Truth or Dare questions you can text to keep things steamy, because who says chemistry has to stop just because you aren’t together IRL?!

If you just started dating someone new, playing a game like Truth or Dare can help you move past boring small talk and keep the convo going. Maybe you start with lighthearted topics (i.e., “Who’s your celebrity crush?”) before moving on to freakier questions like what they like to be called in bed, or whether or not they’d ever try a threesome.

Like with any game (in-person or virtual) make sure to keep things consensual. And yes, you might *technically* dare them to do something outside of their comfort zone, but you want both parties to feel 100 percent comfortable joining the fun. (Power play and flirting are hot, but feeling pressured or uncomfy is not.) Depending on when you’re texting your crush, you may even opt for a modified version of the game—for example, they might not be able to remove an article of clothing at the office right away, but they can do it right when they get home and send you a pic to prove it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re ready to play sexy Truth or Dare, having a mix of lighthearted and juicy questions to ask is key. Whether you and your partner opt for more vulnerable “truth” moments or challenging dares, there are plenty of topics to choose from. To help you get started, here are 60 Truth or Dare questions to text your crush.

Flirty Truth Questions To Text Your Partner

What was your first impression of me? Who was the last person you stalked on social media? Where’s the craziest location you’ve ever had sex? If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be? Who was your first crush and why? Do you believe in soulmates? What's the most romantic thing anyone’s ever done for you? What's the most surprising thing I’d find in your bedroom right now? What’s your favorite sex position? Where’s your dream place to hook up? If you could take a day off to spend with me, what would we do? Do you like giving oral sex, or receiving better? What’s the first thing you told your friends about me? What’s a sexy fantasy you’d wanna try? What was your biggest fear as a kid? What’s your biggest fear now? What’s the most amount of times you’ve orgasmed in a day? What's the most adventurous thing you’ve ever eaten? What are your thoughts on open relationships? What song puts you in the mood? What is the most awkward date you’ve ever had? What’s your favorite name to be called in bed? Have you ever been caught having sex? Or have you ever walked in on anyone? What’s a dating red flag for you? Favorite place to be kissed during foreplay? When do you feel the sexiest? Have you ever done something illegal? Have you ever made a sex tape? Would you ever have a threesome?

Story continues

Sexy Dares To Text Your Crush

I dare you to send me a thirst trap right now. Send me a sexy audio message. Using only emojis, tell me what you want to do with me. I dare you to write a haiku about me and read it out loud. Show me your last Google (or Instagram) search. Order a sex toy for us to try in person. Remove an article of clothing and send me a pic. Tell me your biggest kink or fetish using only emojis. I dare you to send me the last screenshot you took on your phone. DM your celebrity crush and ask them to marry you. I dare you to text your group chat a random selfie with no explanation. Send me a link to the last porn video you watched. Send me a pic of one part of your body you want me to kiss. I dare you to recreate your favorite sex scene with me next time we see each other. Make me a sex playlist. Recreate your “O” face and send me a pic. I dare you to touch yourself on camera for me. Tell me an erotic story for two minutes. Go. Text your best friend and ask, “u up?” Text me a list of sex positions you’d want to try. Describe your [body part] as seductively as you can. Give your sofa a lap dance and send me the vid. Draw your favorite body part of mine and send me the pic. Describe the dirtiest dream you’ve ever had. Grab a snack from your kitchen and eat it, on camera, as seductively as you can. In detail, describe how you like to masturbate. Order a sexy outfit for me to wear the next time we hook up. I dare you to use your vibrator right now and tell me how it feels. Get naked right now. I dare you to FaceTime me and tell me how you feel about me.

You Might Also Like