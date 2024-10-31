Why Yankees Stadium playing 'New York, New York' after World Series defeat wasn't a big deal

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes (35) throws during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees lost Game 5 of the 2024 World Series on Wednesday night as they dropped their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1.

However, some controversy bubbled up as Jomboy shared Yankees Stadium still played Frank Sinatra's classic song "New York, New York" after the Dodgers' win.

That got baseball fans in a frenzy, but it's the song that Yankees Stadium plays after every game whether New York wins or loses.

It might sting a good bit after the team lost a championship to hear Sinatra's legendary song, but it's just business as usual at Yankees Stadium to play the song.

Yankee stadium is blasting New York New York by Frank Sinatra. What do we have to do to stop this? How could you possibly play THE YANKEES WIN SONG as the Dodgers celebrate eliminating the Yankees on the field? — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 31, 2024

