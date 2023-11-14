Why Xi Jinping is playing hard to get with Joe Biden

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet in San Francisco

Xi Jinping, China’s president, will finally sit down with Joe Biden, the US president, on Wednesday after months of playing hard to get.

Beijing has made Washington work for the one-on-one after relations were virtually frozen when the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon in February.

The two leaders have not spoken since, but Washington dispatched four cabinet-level officials to Beijing over the summer in an effort to get things back on track.

Mr Xi, for his part, agreed some time ago to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. But a summit between the two leaders remained elusive until late last week.

And once nailed down, China initially suggested Mr Xi would first sit down to a banquet with American business leaders, US media reported.

The White House refused, concerned about a public snubbing by the Chinese leader prioritising company executives over the US president. China eventually backed down.

Rebalancing of ties

Petty power plays aside, the stakes are high – and early signals from both capitals suggest they want to work towards rebalancing their fragile ties in a world already deeply destabilised by major conflict.

Both sides would benefit from a détente, even if it cannot be guaranteed in the longer term.

On a visit to Washington last month, Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, warned the road to San Francisco would “not be a smooth one”. Mr Xi, under domestic pressure from an economic slowdown, cannot afford to lose his reputation as a global strongman.

The Biden administration has long been keen to reopen military-to-military ties that were largely cut off after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing by visiting Taiwan in August 2022.

With two hot wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Washington, which has a mutual defence treaty with the Philippines, is wary of being drawn into a third geopolitical crisis – particularly one triggered by an accidental miscommunication.

Story continues

Mr Xi, for his part, will seek reassurance from the US that it opposes independence for Taiwan, a neighbouring democracy that the Chinese Communist Party asserts as its own despite never ruling there.

Washington’s “One China” policy acknowledges but does not recognise Beijing’s claim over Taiwan, and maintains both sides of the Taiwan Strait should reach an agreement over the unsettled sovereignty question.

The White House has stressed it seeks no change to the status quo. However, both Taiwan and the US are entering uncertain election periods that have left the Chinese regime on edge.

Beijing is anxious to see a more China-friendly leader installed in Taipei after Taiwan’s January presidential elections.

Meanwhile, it faces the prospect of a spike in China-sceptic rhetoric during the US elections and the possibility of a more hardline future Republican administration, all the more unpredictable if Donald Trump returns to power.

‘De-risking’ US economic relationship

The San Francisco meeting offers a chance for the two nations to manage their fierce economic competition, but while Mr Biden is expected to assure Mr Xi he is not waging an economic war against Beijing, he is unlikely to shy away from an expansion of export controls on semiconductor chips.

The Biden administration has talked about “de-risking, not decoupling” its economic relationship with China to avoid a damaging trade war.

But it has also been tough where it feels it needs to be, including on its priority of ramping up domestic production of electric vehicles where it has accused Beijing of trying to dominate the global market through unfair trade practices.

However, there may still be a small window for limited progress.

Western media reports suggest the summit could move towards establishing a ban on the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous weaponry, and cooperation to end fentanyl trafficking.

China’s strictly controlled state media points towards a willingness for at least a tentative warming of relations, partly rooted in the country’s current economic crisis.

The Global Times, often cited as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist party, struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Monday.

“The meeting between the Chinese and US leaders, a culmination of a flurry of official interactions over the past several months and a crucial sign of joint efforts to manage differences and stabilise ties, will offer a much-needed sense of stability for the world economy.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.