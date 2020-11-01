Why ‘The World's Largest Recycling Plant' Won't Solve The Plastics Crisis

In September, Loop Industries, a startup with backing from several giant consumer brands, announced it was partnering with French waste management giant Suez to open the world’s largest recycling facility, somewhere in Europe, by 2023. The company said it would be capable of turning otherwise unrecyclable, low-quality plastic waste into 4.2 billion soda bottles’ worth of like-new recycled plastic every year.

It was touted as the world’s first Infinite Loop recycling facility, using Loop Industries’ proprietary, “game-changing” chemical process to break down PET, the most widely used plastic, into its molecular building blocks and reassemble it into plastic that’s as good as new. Loop billed its “infinitely” recyclable plastic as a way to help companies meet ambitious goals to use more recycled plastic in their products and packaging without sacrificing performance.

A month later, stock short-selling company Hindenburg Research, which basically bets against companies, published a highly critical report on the Montreal company: “Our research indicates that Loop is smoke and mirrors with no viable technology.” Loop’s share price immediately plummeted by more than 30% and kept falling. The company now faces multiple class-action lawsuits and investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Loop did not respond to a request for comment, but the company has publicly denied the allegations, saying Hindenburg’s claims “are either unfounded, incorrect, or based on the first iteration of Loop’s technology,” which was updated in 2017.

Whether or not Loop is able to prove that its innovation is not the “fiction” Hindenburg alleges, environmental experts warn of the folly of putting too much stock in one silver-bullet technology to fix the plastics problem — and they question the veracity of corporate sustainability commitments made by companies that back immature chemical recycling ventures while fighting solutions that...

