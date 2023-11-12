Why this World Cup is England's most disastrous campaign of them all

Jos Buttler's (left) side were eliminated after seven games - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England always used to do well in World Cups, the version that began as 60 overs a side in 1975 and dwindled to 50 overs from 1987 onwards.

They reached the semi-finals in the first five tournaments, logically enough, as county cricketers played far more limited-overs matches than their counterparts elsewhere in the world. Of the eight World Cups from 1996 however, one has been triumphant (2019), two have been failures (2003 and 2007), and five have been outright disasters.

We hereby classify them in order of abjectness:

5. 2011

Every allowance should be made for England’s poor showing in this World Cup, because most of the players arrived straight from Australia where they had not simply competed in the five-Test series, they had won the most brilliant Ashes triumph of modern times. By the time they flopped in their quarter-final, they had been on the road for 150 days.

A little inconsistency was therefore manifest. In the qualifiers they defeated the Netherlands, South Africa and West Indies (still a force back then) competently enough, and tied with India, while losing to Ireland and Bangladesh – Ireland because of the innings of a lifetime by Kevin O’Brien (his hundred off 50 balls was the fastest in World Cups to that point) and Bangladesh partly because of heavy dew.

It was what happened in the quarter-final which illustrated how little English batting in limited-overs internationals had progressed - and which drove Andrew Strauss, then the captain, to prioritise white-ball cricket once he became the director of cricket. Sri Lanka opened their bowling with a non-turning off-spinning part-timer, Tillekeratne Dilshan, and England’s openers Strauss and Ian Bell did not know to score.

Reverse-sweeps and scoops, even going aerial, were all too novel. Sri Lanka fielded three other spinners, and after ten overs England were 32 for two, and 229 for six after 50. Suffice to say Sri Lanka won by ten wickets with more than ten overs to spare. Back to the drawing board for England – and Strauss did.

4. 1999

Complacency. England assumed that because it was a home World Cup, starting in mid-May, all they had to do was turn up with a battery of seamers and batsmen accustomed to English conditions. They would then qualify, as one of three teams in their group of six, to go into the Super Sixes, a novel stage that would be followed by semi-finals.

England won three of their five qualifiers alright, but so did India and Zimbabwe, who were at their strongest point. Only two of these three could go through to the Super Sixes with South Africa, and the final positions were decided on the basis of run-rate. Complacently, England had knocked off undemanding targets at their leisure in those three victories.

They took 46.5 overs to chase down Sri Lanka’s 204; and 39 overs to chase down Kenya’s 203; and 38.3 overs to chase down Zimbabwe’s 167. Nasser Hussain, opening against Zimbabwe, took 93 balls - spanning 40 overs – to score 57 not out; England took five whole overs to knock off the last nine runs, with Neil Fairbrother needing 23 balls to score seven. Astonishing complacency.

But there was more to it i.e. a precursor of the unhappiness about the disparity in player contracts during the 2023 World Cup when three players landed three-year deals and David Willey none. England’s negotiations over player contracts had started before the Ashes in the previous November and were still rumbling on when the tournament began. Graham Thorpe deliberately missed an official dinner during the build-up in protest, and was fined. The silver lining was that central contracts were introduced later that year, and relations between the ECB and the players evolved from the stage of master and servant.

3. 1996

Of all the numbskull pieces of administration in English cricket, the preparation for this World Cup has to be right up there. Immediately before convening in the Asian sub-continent for the tournament, England had to play seven ODIs in 12 days in South Africa following a hard five-Test series.

The players arrived jaded, liable to injury (three key players went down: Graeme Hick and Robin Smith briefly, and the key all-rounder Craig White), while discontent with the head coach/manager Ray Illingworth was widespread. Too many ODIs leading into the 1996 World Cup, and on completely different pitches from Asia, compared with too few this time.

England were awful throughout, and especially unable to put a total together. They managed to defeat the amateurs of the United Arab Emirates and Netherlands, which was enough to get them into the quarter-finals (the top four in the two groups of six went through), but that was it.

They lost to New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan in the qualifiers, before their style was exposed for what it was: outdated, or “obsolete” in Wisden’s summary, or even antiquated. Conventional opening, keeping wickets in hand, and a little late hitting to take the total up to 250 – and only against the Netherlands did England actually reach 250. Pitiful.

Sri Lanka in the quarter-final at Faisalabad showed England a new way: to go hard from the start in what were then the first 15 overs of fielding restrictions. Sanath Jayasuriya, pioneer of power-hitting, smote 82 off 44 balls. England were not beaten, they were humiliated. What is worse, it took them 20 years to catch up.

2. 2015

England’s results were very similar to those in this campaign. They managed to defeat a couple of minnows in Afghanistan, as they were back then before Jonathan Trott steeled their batsmen, and Scotland. But against Bangladesh England were bad, losing a vital qualifier narrowly, while against anybody any good – Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, they were bumblingly incompetent.

They lost by nine wickets to Sri Lanka, while New Zealand - chasing England’s 123 – reached 96 without loss off six overs, and knocked off the runs in 12 and a half overs. A Kiwi opener called Brendon McCullum smashed 77 off 25 balls (Steve Finn two overs for 49).

Again, like this time, the preparations and selections were all wrong. England had lost their previous ODI series against Sri Lanka, but it was staged on raging turners, unlike the pitches of Australia and New Zealand in the World Cup that followed. Alastair Cook was removed from the captaincy, and the team, shortly before the start.

It had been done in a rather plodding style, admittedly, but England had topped the ODI rankings under Cook, and they would have fared better in the 2015 tournament if he had stayed and continued to open the batting with Moeen Ali. Ian Bell, stroking the ball along the ground, was no improvement on Cook as trail-blazing opener.

Wisden summarised in words written by an objective Australian: “Their bowling was largely impotent, their batting puny, their leadership moribund: a cipher with the bat, Eoin Morgan exercised negligible on-field authority following his late ascent to the captaincy; a grim, beleaguered coach, Peter Moores, seemed unable to relieve the off-field atmosphere of staleness and rigidity, even fear.” Morgan, however, when given the players he wanted, did bring about a complete revolution by 2019.

1. 2023

Let us not be fooled by the two victories at the end of the qualifying round when all pressure had dissipated, against the Netherlands and Pakistan. When it mattered, in the first seven qualifiers, England abjectly lost to New Zealand, to Afghanistan (who had never won a 50-over World Cup game before, except against Scotland by one wicket), to South Africa, to Sri Lanka, to India, and to Australia, with scarcely a whimper, let alone the roar of defending champions.

It was the margins too which made this the worst World Cup ever by England. When they batted first in these six big qualifiers, they lost to New Zealand by nine wickets and to Sri Lanka by eight wickets. When they chased -– or rather stumbled in pursuit and fell flat on their faces - they lost to South Africa by 229 runs, to India by 100, to Afghanistan by 69 and to Australia by 33. Every morning for weeks on end they got out of bed the wrong side, then switched to getting out the other side, but without any confidence in their decisions, in a constant unravelling - until the pressure to qualify was no more.

The team was not obviously too old -– other countries had an average age of 31 – and they were safe in the field when it came to catching, but they had no star “gun-fielder” to lift them when their spirits needed it most. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow had their leg injuries, then Liam Livingstone was dropped because he could not build a 50-over innings, not that he was alone in that (very far from it). On the flight home England’s players could do worse than watch a recording of Leicestershire’s victory in the Metro final against Hampshire two months ago, to see how brilliant fielding can define a 50-over team, and make that the basis of their re-building.