Why workers face the bill for care revolution

Care home worker

In the next 24 hours, three hugely important decisions will be made which will have consequences for how we live in older age, and who pays for the increase in any necessary care.

These decisions have been repeatedly delayed. Put bluntly, the British political system has lacked the capacity to make tough long-term decisions in this space. The inadequacies of the care system, partly a result of decades of political short termism, were then cruelly exposed by the pandemic.

So something around £10bn a year has been found to make the care system fit for purpose. Firstly, to increase standards, but also to allow for more people to access it for free. Lastly, there will be a cap on the overall costs an individual will pay for care.

This is the state stepping in to help individuals plan for something that it is currently not possible to plan for: how much should you save to pay for your own care?

This will be paid for by a rise in National Insurance, breaking the "tax guarantee" manifesto commitment "not to raise the rates of income tax, National Insurance or VAT".

The government looked at other sources of income, but ultimately, only the three big taxes offer the capacity to raise the significant sums needed.

VAT would be a regressive rise, affecting the poor more. Income tax would have to go up by 2p in the pound and is not fully in the UK Government's control because of devolution.

National Insurance is viewed as the best way to raise these sums, as it also involves a considerable contribution from businesses. It is also how Gordon Brown did it in 2003, and also the way chosen by similar nations, such as Germany and Japan. National Insurance is also the least unpopular tax to rise, and probably the least understood.

National Insurance, however, is a tax on the working hours of those under the age of 66. It avoids property income, dividends and capital gains.

Story continues

While, broadly speaking, higher earners pay more, the very wealthiest will not contribute on large swathes of their income. Successive campaigning Conservative election campaigns have previously described a rise such as this as a "jobs tax" that will cost tens of thousands of jobs.

This move will create a generational debate about the whole package. The first beneficiaries of this will be those in need of care, but ultimately it will be their descendants who inherit bigger estates, after the government pays care bills.

The initial answer in Whitehall is that social care spending also benefits working people. But more specifically, that these significant extra tax revenues in the first three years will go on a temporary boost to NHS spending to deal with massive post-pandemic backlogs.

Infographic showing how National Insurance works

This clearly benefits everybody. The government may also try to tie the three-year timing of the post pandemic NHS boost as the reason for the manifesto breach.

The bulk of the social care boost will come in the next Parliament. It is a possible answer to the question of why it could promise never to increase taxes, and yet also know this was likely to be needed as a result of social care plans.

The pandemic will also be the explanation for a suspension of the triple lock. While different measures of earnings have been looked at, ultimately it is no secret that all earnings figures are distorted.

The double lock will apply, which in practice means a 3% plus inflation rise in the state pension instead of 8%. That should save £4bn a year, while meaning that pensioners lock in the protection offered from last year, at a time when earnings were declining.

This package of measures, even in its broad contours, represents generationally significant change for a long-shirked challenge.

And Number 10 and Number 11 are making significant judgements about who should pay the price.