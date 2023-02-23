Why do women love gardening? Prisoners and expats, drag kings and divorcées explain

Author Alice Vincent enjoying some horticultural therapy - Andrew Crowley

In spring 2020, during that first, lonely lockdown, journalist Alice Vincent dug out a green notebook and drew up a list of women she’d like to meet. All were strangers and all loved to garden, a passion many documented on Instagram. Next a survey dispersed via Vincent’s social media attracted over 700 responses from gardeners, inspiring a conversational odyssey with the ones who intrigued her most, from a Canary Wharf balcony to Charleston, the Bloomsbury set’s hangout, and a windswept smallholding in Denmark. Why Women Grow is the splendid-looking account of these encounters.

Don’t expect tips on mulching or how to sweet-talk your dahlias. Vincent bills herself an explorer not expert, keener on people than imparting techniques. Her last work, Rootbound, was a hybrid of heartache memoir and horticultural history. This time around the narrative unfurls like a vagabond anthology of potted biographies, confessions jostling alongside social commentary. Its driving question is what gardening reveals about female motivation. Above all, Vincent hoped to untangle her own ambivalence, as a freshly engaged thirtysomething, nervously eyeing up “heteronormative” marriage and motherhood, and troubled by her privilege in being able to garden at all. Could life lessons from strangers spur personal growth?

If you enjoy window-shopping other people’s lives, you’ll relish this staggeringly diverse array of individuals, from drag kings to herbalists, cancer survivors to novelist Ali Smith, valiantly battling against weather, slugs, family, depression, homesickness and prejudice. We meander from tea with Diana, a well-heeled octogenarian divorcée whose inner life can be traced through her garden’s evolution, to a march around a Peabody Estate with Carole, who has cajoled councillors and under-served youth to transform scrubland into inspirational community projects.

Nurturing life from neglected spaces yields a good deal more than homegrown peas. Marchelle, a Cambridge scholar originally from Trinidad, was lured to buy her house in Somerset by the siren song of stream that changes according to where you stand in the garden. Tending it makes her feel “mothered” now she is so far from her family. In a similar vein, 21-year-old Mel countered solitude as an outsider in her village. “I do think loneliness goes with being indoors … In the garden, there’s always some noise … it would be hard to dwell on that feeling if you’re outside.”

Gardening also summons up ghosts, whether recalling skills learnt at a grandparent’s heels, or, like Fernanda, coaxing a recalcitrant herb, shiso, from a windowbox, 29 storeys up, to regain a flavour left behind in Hong Kong. When Fiona reworked a corner of her garden to commemorate a stillborn child this process not only offered a sense of beauty and meaning, but its sheer dogged slowness mirrored the changing nature of grief in a way that steadied her.

Kayla, eking out the last months of her sentence in an open prison, cannot see her children due to Covid, but finds solace restoring glasshouses to grow tropical plants for city millennials. Vincent notes the pricey blow-dry of a woman whose overgrown plant Kayla capably splits in two before admonishing her to clean the pot. The message is clear: purpose restores pride and hope.

In other words, these women dig, propagate and prune for reasons as multifarious as human experience. Yet the rewards share much in common: exercise, escape, creativity and profit. If gardening reconciles us with the mucky, plodding nature of life, it also empowers these women to change it.

At her best Vincent captures a garden in its mid-October glory: “Masses of purple asters, the last of the scabious, nigella and salvias; one brave, bright purple foxglove clinging on five months after its siblings bloomed.” Elsewhere her writing veers into repetition. Few interviews deviate from generalisation into toothsome anecdote, and a meeting with Cosey Fanni Tutti of 1970s band Throbbing Gristle skitters by in a quote-free paragraph.

So when astonishing facts arise in passing, such as an imported bouquet’s 32kg carbon footprint (good reason to cheer on Norfolk flower farmer Cel), you long for a deeper dive into recurrent themes: how gardening affects mental health, for instance, or how few people can access outdoors space, and at what cost. Nevertheless, Vincent’s affection for her subject is infectious. My fingers felt greener with each page.

Why Women Grow: Stories of Soil, Sisterhood and Survival is published by Canongate at £16.99.