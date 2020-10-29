‘Why Women Kill’ Adds Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario & Veronica Falcón For Season 2

CBS All Access is rounding out the cast for Season 2 of its original anthology series Why Women Kill. Lana Parrilla (The Tax Collector), B.K. Cannon (Sin City Saints) Jordane Christie (The Haunting of Hill House), Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters) and Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South) join previously announced Allison Tolman and Nick Frost in the series that hails from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Parrilla will play Rita, the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover.

Cannon will portray Dee, Alma’s wry and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating.

Christie is Vern, a tough, rugged private detective. Vern is intrigued and suspicious when he’s hired to investigate Rita’s younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her.

Daddario will play Scooter, Rita’s gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover. A charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere.

Falcón will play Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s spinster daughter. Prim and proper, Catherine detests her father’s gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her.

Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo. The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Parrilla can be seen in David Ayer’s indie thriller The Tax Collector and is also known for starring on Once Upon a Time in the roles of Regina King and the Evil Queen. Parrilla’s other previous credits include Prior Boomtown, Windfall, Swingtown, Miami Medical, as well as Spin City and 24.

Cannon recurred on Switched At Birth and was a series regular on Sin City Saints. She also has guest starred on Here and Now, Young & Hungry, The Mindy Project and The Middle, among others.

Christie, a graduate of the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, has appeared Off-Broadway and has guest-starred in series including The Haunting of Hill House, Atlanta, Underground, S.W.A.T

and Containment.

Daddario recently wrapped a starring role in the third and final season of Shadowhunters. He has also appeared in the films Push, When the Game Stands Tall and Breathe In, which premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

Falcón’s credits include starring roles in Queen of the South, an episode of the anthology Room 104 and Perpetual Grace LTD. Most recently, she appeared in Perry Mason and can next be seen in Marvel’s Winter Falcon, as well as the upcoming films Jungle Cruise, the next installment of The Purge franchise, Ted Melfi’s The Starling and Neil Burger’s Voyagers.

