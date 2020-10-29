Why Women Kill Adds Lana Parrilla, Shadowhunters Vet to Season 2 Cast

Lana Parrilla has booked a new TV role, and this one is much less wicked than the last.

The Once Upon a Time alum is among four additions to Why Women Kill‘s Season 2 cast, TVLine has learned.

New episodes of the Marc Cherry-created anthology will take place in 1949, exploring “what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go to in order to finally belong,” the logline teases.

Parrilla will co-star as Rita, the sardonic wife of the wealthy and evil (and yet-to-be-cast) Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover.

Said lover, Scooter, will be played by Shadowhunters vet Matthew Daddario. A charming, sexy but not-so-bright aspiring actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but — gasp! — pursues a secret relationship elsewhere. (Fun fact: Daddario is the younger brother of actress Alexandra Daddario, who appeared in Why Women Kill‘s first season.)

Also joining the cast are B.K. Cannon (Switched at Birth) as Dee, the wry and brassy daughter of Allison Tolman’s Alma, and Jordane Christie (Containment) as Vern, a tough and rugged private detective. As reported earlier this week, Nick Frost (Into the Badlands) will also co-star in Season 2, playing Alma’s husband.

There’s currently no timetable for Why Women Kill‘s return. Your thoughts on these new castings? Drop ’em in a comment below!

