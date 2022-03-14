Why that 'Winning Time' pickup game with DeVaughn Nixon's Norm Nixon brought 'fury and anger'

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
One of the standout scenes in HBO's "Winning Time," which aired its first episode Sunday, features a tense one-on-one pickup game between Lakers veteran guard Norm Nixon (played by his real-life son DeVaughn Nixon) and superstar apparent Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).

This is one time in the celebrated series about the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers where the onscreen friction wasn't acting.

Nixon, 38, explains that he built up tension on the set to help the scene, even pulling an improvised showboat move that Isaiah wasn't expecting during the filming.

"I wanted to create that fury and anger, that fight" between a veteran player and a rookie who is seemingly gunning for his job, Nixon says. "And that's exactly how it was read on the screen."

Sky hooks, no-look passes: The casting magic of HBO's 'Winning Time' Lakers

Quincy Isaiah (as Magic Johnson) balled with DeVaughn Nixon (as Norm Nixon) in &quot;Winning Time.&quot;
Quincy Isaiah (as Magic Johnson) balled with DeVaughn Nixon (as Norm Nixon) in "Winning Time."

Nixon says that Isaiah, 25, was like his "little brother" on the set. But on the day they shot the playoff between Norm Nixon and Magic Johnson, an impromptu game set at a lavish white-dress party both attend, the actor Nixon froze out Isaiah.

"I didn't talk to (Isaiah) at all that day," says Nixon. "He was like, 'Hey, what's wrong with you. Are you good?' But that was just me getting in my method Daniel Day-Lewis acting."

The two battle it out in dress clothes on the court in front of party guests in the fictionalized moment meant to illustrate the initial tension between the two real players.

At one point, Isaiah's Magic falls as planned after Nixon fakes him out. The actor Nixon says he took the opportunity to ad-lib a blatant smack power move – stepping over the fallen Isaiah, pushing him back to the ground.

"That wasn't planned," says Nixon. "You can see when (Isaiah) gets up, he wanted to kill me."

The fiery moment makes for compelling viewing, but the real anger didn't last long.

"I called him almost immediately after and I was like, 'Yo, great job,' " says Nixon. "He was like, 'Man, I ain't talking to you.' But I told him it was all love. He understood. That scene is now one of the standout scenes in the pilot. I'm glad I pushed him, and I (irked) him."

The scene was especially difficult since Nixon starts the game playing in his lavish '70s party attire – featuring a large mink coat – before taking it off to play in still-formal attire.

"I was like, 'You really want me to do this in dress shoes and slacks?' It was a challenge," says Nixon. "But we got through it. It was a long night."

Review: HBO's 'Winning Time' captures the go-go vibe of Magic Johnson's Lakers

The real Nixon, the two-time NBA all-star, has not weighed in on the scene or his son's performance.

"I haven't talked to my dad about it, but he did tell me that he never wore a fur coat," says Nixon, whose father also insisted he never wore leather pants after hearing about another "Winning Time" outfit. "And then you Google it and it's like, 'What are these leather pants and all these things you said never happened?' Because the internet does not go away."

As for the tension between the two real Lakers players, Nixon says there was "added drama" in "Winning Time" episodes.

"My dad and Magic were cool," says Nixon. "Inherently there was a competition because there's this rookie coming in trying to threaten his position. The scene when I play against Magic is referencing that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Winning Time': How DeVaughn Nixon's pickup game scene brought fury

