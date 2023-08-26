Why Whitehall is a perfect slice of British architectural heritage

Old War Office Building, Whitehall, London - Zoonar GmbH/Alamy

When writing about architecture I have sometimes pointed out how we take buildings for granted: every day, we pass shops, offices, houses and churches that because of their very familiarity we fail to appreciate in any detail. I am as guilty of this as anyone. For decades I wrote mainly about politics, and more often than I can recall I walked along Whitehall, from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square and back. It is only in recent years, when I have less cause to do it, that I have begun to reflect on just how intensely special those few hundred yards actually are.

The east side (nearer the Thames) is generally of less antiquity than the west; but both contain buildings by some of our, and the world’s, most renowned architects. If a visitor who had never been to London before wanted to know how most easily to ingest a slice of our architectural history, Whitehall (taking in the great squares at either end, from William Wilkins’s National Gallery to Charles Barry and Augustus Pugin’s Palace of Westminster) is the obvious place to go. If one walks down the east side of Whitehall, the majestic buildings are framed between two rather unspoilt Victorian pubs. Near the first of these, the Old Shades, is a tiny sidestreet that includes Harrington House, one of the last surviving private Stuart houses in the area. Back on the main street one soon encounters the Old War Office, designed in the late 1890s by William Young and completed in 1906 by his son Clyde: it is a masterpiece of Edwardian Baroque. Then there is the renaissance masterpiece and Whitehall’s greatest building, Inigo Jones’s Banqueting House, a survival from the time when much of southern Whitehall was a vast royal palace.

The Old War Office is about to open as a luxury hotel, and the Banqueting House is open to the public, so at least one will soon be able to see the interiors of both these buildings. The same is not true of much of the rest of Whitehall, so one has to content oneself with admiring their external details.

The Wales Office – Gwydyr House – comes next, a fine five-bay mansion of the 1770s. It neighbours the vast Ministry of Defence – completed in 1959 – an unloved building but, unlike some of the government buildings put up elsewhere in Westminster in the 1960s, still standing. It has the smell of art deco without much of the charm. To its south is Richmond Terrace, a row of houses of the 1820s restored 40 years ago to match the adjacent Richmond House, built by Sir William Whitfield as a government department, and absurdly threatened with demolition until 2021. The last building of merit on the east is by yet another great architect, Norman Shaw – his New Scotland Yard. Michael Hopkins’s Portcullis House, which ends the street, is simply carbuncular.

If one crosses the road one sees the Treasury, another Edwardian Baroque palace built in the first 15 years of the last century by J M Brydon, a Scot renowned for his public buildings. From nearly half a century earlier is the Foreign Office, designed in an Italianate style against his will by George Gilbert Scott. Downing Street is another rare survival of domestic Whitehall, its modest façade concealing extensive government offices, dating from the 1680s but handsomely rebuilt by Raymond Erith in the early 1960s. Several fine buildings proceeding north then exhibit a superb range of styles: notably William Kent’s Treasury Block of the 1730s, with later work by Sir John Soane; Soane was the original architect of the Cabinet Office, much altered by Sir Charles Barry in the 1840s; Dover House, the Scotland Office, was built by James Paine in the 1750s and remodelled from 1788 to 1792 by Henry Holland; and also from the 1750s, the exuberant frontage of Kent’s Horse Guards.

The Whitehall Theatre (now Trafalgar Theatre), a fine 1930 building, is at the top of the west side. So too is a remarkably individual survival from the 1730s, the former Paymaster General’s office. It is a gem, rebuilt after bomb damage as a rare post-war gesture to a street that, despite its parade of styles, presents a remarkable unity, and is a peerless exhibition of the architectural heritage of our capital city.

