Why were the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field selected as site for the 2024 All-Star Game?

When the Texas Rangers hosted the 2020 World Series at Globe Life field during the COVID-shortened Major League Baseball season, the event helped pave the way for the ballpark to land the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

“The World Series was a significant consideration” MLB commissioner Robert Manfred said Thursday at a press conference at the ballpark. “It’s not only that the ballpark was a great place for the World Series, a great host. The Rangers really stepped up in a moment in time that was difficult to host any event and we really felt a debt of gratitude to the club.”

“We’re really looking forward to a great All-Star Game here in 2024,” Manfred said.

The commissioner, the mayor of Arlington and several of the Rangers’ all-time best players helped Rangers owner Ray Davis announce details of next summer’s game, including introducing the 2024 All-Star Game logo.

This will be the second time the Rangers have hosted All-Star Week and the first time since the 1995 mid-summer classic was held at The Ballpark in Arlington.

Arlington mayor Jim Ross also talked about how the event would showcase not only Arlington but the entire metroplex and what makes North Texas special.

“It speaks to the type of people in this community, In this community means all of North Texas,” said Ross, “So thank you to the Rangers, thank you to MLB for giving us this opportunity to demonstrate what North Texas is all about.”

“The All-Star Game helps to showcase Arlington there’s no doubt about it, but it also showcases how we do things better together in Arlington,” said Ross, “ This is about Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and all of North Texas.

Davis spoke and thanked Manfred for his support not only for the all-star game but for his support in the advent of Globe Life Field.

Davis also thanked the city of Arlington for its support to help secure and host the game and expressed his excitement for the event.

“We’re very honored to have the crown jewel of baseball coming here in July of 2024,” said Davis, “ We’re really looking forward to holding it here.”

The majority of all-star game week festivities will take place in Arlington, with many scheduled in the entertainment district with additional events expected to take place in Fort Worth.

The festivities will include much more than the All-Star Game. The Futures Game, which features the top prospects in the minor leagues, will be played on Saturday, July 13; the home run derby is scheduled Monday, July 15 and the game will be played on Tuesday, July 16. The Major League Baseball draft will also be held during the week, beginning on Sunday, July 14.

Further details about 2024 All-Star Week will be announced in the coming months.