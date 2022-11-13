Why We're Not Concerned About Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Share Price

There wouldn't be many who think Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.8x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 15x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Morgan Stanley's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Morgan Stanley's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 12%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 50% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.6% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.2% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Morgan Stanley is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Morgan Stanley's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Morgan Stanley's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Morgan Stanley, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Morgan Stanley. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

