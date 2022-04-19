Why The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Could Be Worth Watching

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£18.97 and falling to the lows of UK£14.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Weir Group's current trading price of UK£15.32 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Weir Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Weir Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Weir Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £16.18, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Weir Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Weir Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Weir Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WEIR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WEIR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Weir Group.

If you are no longer interested in Weir Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

