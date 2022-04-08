Why this week's French elections matter to the wider world

·5 min read

PARIS (AP) — With war singing the European Union's eastern edge, French voters will be casting ballots in a presidential election whose outcome will have international implications. France is the 27-member bloc’s second economy, the only one with a UN Security Council veto, and its sole nuclear power. And as Russian President Vladimir Putin carries on with the war in Ukraine, French power will help shape Europe's response.

Twelve candidates are vying for the presidency -- including incumbent and favorite President Emmanuel Macron who is seeking a new term amid a challenge from the far-right.

Here’s why the French election, taking place in two rounds starting Sunday, matters:

NATO

Russia's war in Ukraine has afforded Macron the chance to demonstrate his influence on the international stage and burnish his pro-NATO credentials in election debates. Macron is the only front-runner who supports the alliance while other candidates hold differing views on France's role within it, including abandoning it entirely. Such a development would deal a huge blow to an alliance built to protect its members in the then emerging Cold War 73 years ago.

Despite declaring NATO’s “brain death” in 2019, the war in Ukraine has prompted Macron to try and infuse the alliance with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Macron really wants to create a European pillar of NATO,” says Susi Dennison, Senior Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “He’s used it for his shuttle diplomacy over the Ukraine conflict.”

On the far-left, candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon wants to quit NATO outright, saying that it produces nothing but squabbles and instability. A NATO-skeptic President Melenchon might be a concern especially for Poland, which has a 1,160-kilometer border with territory now controlled by Russia.

Several other candidates want to see either diminished engagement with the alliance or a full withdrawal. Although unlikely, France's departure from NATO would create a deep chasm with its allies and alienate the United States.

EUROPEAN COOPERATION

Observers say a Macron re-election would spell real likelihood for increased cooperation and investment in European security and defense — especially with a new pro-EU German government.

Under Macron’s watch, France’s defense spending has risen by €7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) with a target to raise it to 2% of gross domestic product -- something that leaders including Putin are watching closely. In his second term, Macron would almost certainly want to build up a joint European response to Ukraine and head off Russian threats.

A FAR RIGHT ALLIANCE?

This election could reshape France’s post-war identity and indicate whether European populism is ascendant or in decline. With populist Viktor Orban winning a fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister days ago, eyes have now turned to France’s resurgent far right candidates -- especially National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who wants to ban Muslim headscarves and halal and kosher butchers and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

“If a far-right candidate wins, it could create some sort of alliance or axis in Europe," said Dennison, of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Le Pen has been tweeting pictures of herself shaking hands with Orban in recent days. She is championing a Europe of strong nation states."

That axis might include Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, a right-wing populist and ally of Donald Trump. It has alarmed observers.

“Over 30 percent of French voters right now say they are going to vote for a far right candidate. If you include Melenchon as another extreme, anti-system candidate — that’s almost half the entire voting population. It is unprecedented,” Dennison said.

Far right candidate Eric Zemmour has dominated the French airwaves with his controversial views on Islam in France and immigration.

However, even centrist Macron ruffled feathers in Muslim countries two years ago when he defended the right to publish cartoons of the prophet Muhammad. That came during a homage to a teacher beheaded by a fundamentalist for showing the cartoons to his pupils as part of a class on free speech.

A FRIEND OF AMERICA

The US often touts France as its oldest ally -- and from Russian sanctions to climate change and the United Nations, Washington needs a reliable partner in Paris. France is a vital trans-Atlantic friend for America, not least for its status as continental Europe's only permanent UN Security Council member wielding veto power.

Despite the bitter US-France spat last year over a multibillion deal to supply Australia with submarines -- which saw France humiliated -- President Joe Biden and Macron are now on solid terms.

“Macron is obviously the only candidate that has history and credentials in the US relationship. All the others would be starting from scratch at a time of great geopolitical uncertainty,” said Dennison..

Unlike Macron, an Elysee in the hands of Zemmour or Le Pen would likely mean less preoccupation with issues that the U.S. considers a priority such as climate change. “They might not prioritize the large economic cost of keeping the Paris Climate Agreement alive and the potential to limit global warming to 1.5%,” Dennison added.

MIGRATION IN THE CONTINENT

In light of a huge migrant influx into Europe last year, France’s position on migration will continue to strongly impact countries on its periphery and beyond. This is especially so because of its geographical location as a leg on the journey of many migrants to the U.K.

A migrant vessel capsized in the English Channel last November killing 27 people, leading to a spat between France and the U.K. over who bore responsibility The British accused France of not patrolling the coast well enough, yet Macron said this was an impossible task. Observers consider France not to be a particularly open to migrants within a European context and see Macron as a relative hardliner on migration.

But Le Pen or Zemmour would likely usher in tougher policies than Macron if they either emerges victorious, such as slashing social allocations to non-French citizens and capping the number of asylum seekers. Some candidates have supported a Trump-style construction of border fences.

____

Follow the AP’s coverage of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • JoJo Siwa just chopped off her iconic ponytail and got a pixie cut

    JoJo Siwa just debuted a brand new hair transformation on Instagram and looks so different. She cut off her iconic ponytail and now has a short pixie cut.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c