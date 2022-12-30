Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wouldn't say one specific line

Wednesday spoilers follow.

TV shows and films are hugely collaborative productions, and sometimes that involves an actor following their instincts and refusing to say a line that has been written for them.

In a good recent example, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega has revealed that she put her foot down over a certain piece of dialogue.

During a Q&A that has been widely shared in a TikTok clip, Ortega explained that: "I remember there’s a line where I’m talking about a dress and initially she was supposed to say: 'Oh my God I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself.'

"And I was blown away because that sounded like… it was just a bunch of little things like that. I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human."

In a Digital Spy editorial, we look at the neurodivergent coding in the Addams Family series, what's good about it, and what's bad about it.

The series has done incredibly well for Netflix, with it beating a record set by Stranger Things season 4 earlier in the year. Although a second season hasn't been officially announced, it seems like a dead cert at this point.

Netflix

Speaking to us about the potential follow-up season, Principal Weems actress Gwendoline Christie teased that she might be back, even though it looked like her character died at the end.

"We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we?" Christie said. "I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death."

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

